Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Thinking of Getting Married in Europe, California, or Mexico

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young are starting to share wedding plans, including where they're thinking of getting married. The couple recently got engaged while celebrating their one-year anniversary. El Moussa, who’s no stranger to big, romantic gestures (reminder: he bought Heather a Ferrari for her birthday), surprised Young by popping the big question during their anniversary weekend in Catalina Island, one of their favorite places. A path on the beach was lined with flickering candles and flower petals.

If the couple’s wedding is anything like their engagement, it’s sure to be a sight to see… and fans might actually get to see it on the small screen. Here’s everything we know about Tarek and Heather’s wedding.

The wedding will be in Europe, California, or Mexico

El Moussa took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of him and Young that was taken on the night of their proposal. The photo shows the newly engaged couple on a path lined with candles and flowers. "It was a gorgeous night once the sun went down!" he writes in the caption. He says three deer showed up and started eating flowers. "Deer or no Deer, it was a magical night!"

At the end of the caption, El Moussa reveals where the wedding might take place. While he and Young don't know the exact location yet, the couple has a few destinations in mind. "Now...wedding talk!" he writes. "We are thinking Europe, California, or Mexico on the water."

The wedding will likely take place in less than a year.

While El Moussa was able to pull off a romantic proposal amid the coronavirus pandemic, he and Young want "a proper wedding" when things get back to normal, they told E News! a week after getting engaged. They don't know their exact wedding date just yet, but they expect it to be in less than year.

The wedding might be on the small screen.

The couple told E News! that their engagement was filmed, so fans can watch it on the small screen. While it's too soon for a final decision, the couple is open to filming their wedding, too. "That's something we need to sit down and really discuss if we really want all of the cameras around but I also think it's special to have it documented," El Moussa told E! News. We can look back and have it forever just like the engagement."

