Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcing the End of Flip or Flop

Natasha Dado
·4 min read
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcement of Flip or Flop's End

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are enjoying some fun in the sun!

Shortly after Tarek, 40, and his ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack announced in a pair of Instagram posts last week that their popular HGTV series will end after 10 seasons, the father of two took a vacation to Mexico alongside wife Young, 34.

In one snap shared on their respective Instagram accounts, El Moussa and Young can be seen sitting together while lying in the sun. "Sunday Funday with Her," El Moussa captioned his shot, as Young wrote alongside her own, "Sunday Funday with Him 💕☀️🌴."

On her Instagram Story, Young shared a photograph of herself and her husband from the night prior, where they posed together with friends at their resort.

Another snap shared by the Selling Sunset star sees her feet positioned beside her beau's own.

El Moussa teased the couple's trip to Mexico in an Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing an image of himself and Young dressed up together, El Moussa detailed in the caption of his post how much he enjoys getting to spend time with the love of his life.

"Most of the time @heatherraeyoung and I have such a fast paced life, always on the go … filming, traveling, with the kids. We are so blessed to have so many opportunities and live this crazy life!!" he wrote in part. "When you find your person, soul mate and best friend all in one it makes everyday feel like the best day ever!! Today we're off to Mexico!"

El Moussa's beachside getaway comes just days ahead of the Flip or Flop series finale, which is set to air later this week.

The show, which premiered in 2013, follows the former couple as they buy, renovate, and sell homes for a profit in Southern California. It began while El Moussa and Haack, 38, were still married, but they continued to film together for more than five years after splitting publicly in 2016. They even navigated their changing relationship while co-parenting their two children — Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11 — on-screen.

A source with knowledge of the situation recently told PEOPLE, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

HGTV also confirmed the news of the series' end to PEOPLE in a statement.

"More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate, and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast," the network wrote in part.

Haack shared her thoughts on the show's conclusion exclusively with PEOPLE.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade," she said. "It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."

"The series made it through ups and downs and trust me, it wasn't always easy," she added.

Haack is now focused on the future, she notes: "I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun, and creative environments. I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer."

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, El Moussa expressed a similar sentiment.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it's been has been incredible," he said, adding: "Even though the Flip or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting."

