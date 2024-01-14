Brett Pesce's 2nd goal of game in OT gives Hurricanes 3-2 win over Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce scored his second goal of the game at 1:41 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Antti Raanta made a season-high 38 saves and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes are 7-0-1 since the Christmas break and have at least a point in 14 of 15 games.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots.

Rust tied it at 2 with 52 seconds left in the regulation after coach Mike Sullivan pulled Jarry. The Penguins went 0 for 4 on the power play.

BRUINS 4, BLUES 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored his second goal in overtime and Brad Marchand added two goals, leading Boston to the victory over St. Louis.

Marchand scored in the first period and had a power-play goal in the third. He now has 901 points in his 15-year NHL career. He is the fifth player in Bruins history to pass the milestone.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 20 saves in regulation. David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk had two assists each.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington, who had won his previous three starts, saved 31 shots in regulation.

OILERS 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 2:01 into overtime, and Edmonton beat Montreal for a franchise-record 10th consecutive victory.

Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves. Connor McDavid picked up an assist on Bouchard’s 10th goal of the season.

Montreal lost for the seventh time in nine games. Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault made 39 stops.

COYOTES 6, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad had his second career hat trick, Connor Ingram made 38 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and Arizona routed Minnesota.

Bjugstad, a Minneapolis native who starred at the University of Minnesota, snapped a 16-game goal drought. He had two goals in the first period and completed the hat trick in the second.

Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Arizona.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and goalie Filip Gustavsson returned from injuries for Minnesota, but the Wild lost for the eighth time in nine games.

AVALANCHE 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon broke a tie off a rush with 3:25 left and Colorado overcame an early three-goal deficit to beat Toronto.

Andrew Cogliano, Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Max Domi, Morgan Rielly and Timothy Liljegren scored in the first period for Toronto. The Maple Leafs have lost two in a row. Martin Jones made 28 saves.

SENATORS 5, SHARKS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored with five seconds remaining in the third period as Ottawa snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over San Jose.

Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa, while Joonas Korpisalo turned away 14 shots.

Anthony Duclair, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 shots.

Zadina tied the game with three minutes remaining in regulation.

RED WINGS 5, KINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had two goals and Detroit handed Los Angeles its eighth consecutive loss.

Robby Fabbri, Patrick Kane and Andrew Copp also scored as the Red Wings improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games. Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Detroit grabbed control by scoring four times in the last 11 minutes of the second period.

Quinton Byfield had two power-play goals for Los Angeles, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored with the man advantage.

KRAKEN 7, BLUE JACKETS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jared McCann had two goals and an assist, Joey Daccord made 32 saves and Seattle extended its win streak to nine games, rallying to beat Columbus.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, Brian Dumoulin had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle, Tye Karte and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, whose win streak is the longest in three-year history of the franchise.

The Kraken took the lead for the first time late in the second period on Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal.

Ivan Provorov had two goals on his 27th birthday, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost their last three.

STARS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Marchment scored with 5:06 left in regulation to snap a tie, and Dallas came back with three goals in the third period to top Chicago.

Matt Duchene scored for the third straight game, tying it 1-all early in the third on a power play, as Dallas won for the third time in four games. Joe Pavelski iced it with an empty-netter with 23 seconds left.

Boris Katchouk connected for Chicago, which has lost eight of nine.

Scott Wedgewood started in goal for Dallas, stopping all 14 shots he faced before suffering a lower-body injury and being replaced by Jake Oettinger at 8:49 of the second period. Oettinger blocked 21 of 22 shots.

PREDATORS 3, ISLANDERS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored with 7.9 seconds remaining in the third period to lead Nashville over New York.

Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen also scored in Nashville’s third win in four games. Juuse Saros made 24 stops.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves for the Islanders, who have dropped three of four.

LIGHTNING 5, DUCKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a pair of power-play goals during a 3:51 span in the second period and had an assist, NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had three assists, and Tampa Bay beat Anaheim.

Stamkos has 204 power-play goals, which ties Wayne Gretzky for 17th place. The center has 533 goals overall and moved into tie for 35th place with Frank Mahovlich.

Victor Hedman, Calvin de Haan and Brandon Hagel also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves as Tampa Bay won its third straight.

Lukas Dostal stopped 36 shots and Frank Vatrano had a power-play goal for the Ducks.

DEVILS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nico Daws stopped 36 shots, Jesper Bratt scored for the second straight game and New Jersey snapped Florida’s nine-game winning streak.

Bratt’s goal was his 16th of the season, tying Tyler Toffoli for the New Jersey lead this season. Alexander Holtz and Erik Haula each got their 10th goal of the season for the Devils, who have gotten 13 of a possible 18 points in their last nine games by going 6-2-1.

John Marino added a late goal for the Devils.

Sam Reinhart got his 31st goal for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots for the Panthers.

CANUCKS 1, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 26 saves, Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the game and Vancouver beat Buffalo for its fifth win in a row.

It was Demko’s fourth shutout this season and the seventh shutout of his career.

Lafferty scored his 10th goal of the season 2:05 into the second period, burying a rebound at the top of the Sabres crease.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for Buffalo. It was the first time the Sabres were shutout since Dec. 16.

CAPITALS 3, RANGERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd tied the game in the third period by batting the puck in out of the air, T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal 1:53 later and Washington rallied to beat New York.

Dowd’s third-period goal came after Evgeny Kuznetsov passed the puck to himself off the boards, skated around the net and put a shot on net that Dowd knocked in. Dylan Strome then fed Oshie for a redirection goal in front with 11:31 left in regulation.

Anthony Mantha scored his 12th goal of the season for Washington. Facing brother Ryan for just the second time in the NHL, Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves.

Adam Fox scored twice for New York, which lost its fourth straight.

FLYERS 2, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, Cam Atkinson scored twice to snap a 26-game goal drought and Philadelphia beat NHL-leading Winnipeg to end the Jets’ franchise-record winning and points streaks.

Winnipeg had won eight straight and taken at least a point in 14 in a row.

Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie, had his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has still only allowed two or less goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or less goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.

