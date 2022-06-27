Taraji P. Henson Wears 14 Show-Stopping Looks While Hosting 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson at the 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson made a fashionable return to the BET Awards.

On Sunday, the Empire star, 51, hosted "Culture's Biggest Night" for the second year in a row and wore 14 different looks throughout the evening.

Henson walked the the red carpet in a crystal embroidered Tom Ford gown that sparkled from every direction. The asymmetric halter dress — which featured an edgy chain link strap-turned necklace — was styled by Jason Rembert.

The actress completed the look with disco platform shoes, diamond jewelry from Wempe Jewelers, and metallic nails. She wore her hair in a glamorous slicked back, waist-length ponytail.

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Of course, her fashion didn't stop there.

During the ceremony, she wowed in a halter top mini dress printed in colorful patterns, Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandal heels and a chic blonde bob. She also stepped on stage in a rosy body-hugging jumpsuit teamed with an off-the-shoulder cape. For another look, she wore an all-leather ensemble — a red structured dress trimmed with lace and matching a motorcycle jacket.

She also wore a showing-stopping gold tinsel gown with a thigh-high slit and mesh cutouts, which she paired with matching Christian Louboutin stilettos and a blunt Cleopatra chin-length bob.

Host Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the award show, The Color Purple star teased her show-stopping wardrobe in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"It is not even me, it's the team. They're on their mark. They are so ready," she revealed. "I think it's more than 10 this year for sure. We just had a Zoom yesterday on the creative, so we're just putting it together now."

Henson also shared that hosting the BET Awards requires more than just style, saying, "You have to be ready for whatever — it's like live theater. And especially when they're filming it live, there's really no room for error," she said of the spontaneity that comes with the role.

Taraji P. Henson

But, if there's anything that prepared her for the "show must go on" mindset, it's her theater background.

"I love live theater. It's so exciting. I love it. You have to be witty, you have to have a lot of stamina and you have to think quick on your feet," she noted. "Because like I said, things can change at a drop of a dime. You got to be ready to go with the flow."

While attending the Minions: Rise of Gru premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles, Henson — who plays Bell Bottom in the film — credited her versatile style to her team.

"I'm open to everything. So it just really depends on — I really trust my team. So everything they bring me I love, unless it doesn't fit," she revealed of her looks ahead the awards ceremony.

Taraji P. Henson BET Awards 2022, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2022

Iconic outfit changes are signature to Henson's hosting duties — just take a look back at her outfit rotation from last year's BET Awards.

For her grand red carpet entrance she walked the red carpet in a Versace number styled by Jason Bolden. The gown featured a sheer bodice accented with sequins, a sexy leg slit and a bralette and trailing skirt covered in the house's signature print.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021

The Hidden Figures actress also dedicated her fashion to the evening's theme, "Year of the Black Woman", with multiple ceremony looks paying homage to Black female icons including Diana Ross, Erykah Badu, H.E.R. and Tina Turner.

"This year in particular, we're honoring Black women," she said on conversation with PEOPLE (the TV show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons at the time. "I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women."