Taraji P. Henson Talks Roe v. Wade Reversal During BET Awards 2022 Monologue: 'It's a Sad Day'

Jack Irvin
·3 min read
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson is speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to abortion in every state.

During her opening monologue at the BET Awards 2022, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the actress and award show host spoke about the SCOTUS decision, which occurred on Friday and allows states to ban people from getting abortions.

"It's about time we step into our power," said Henson, 51, who wore a gold dress with cutouts during her opening speech. "It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman."

RELATED: Lil Wayne Joins Performers at BET Awards 2022, with Keke Palmer, Idris Elba and More to Present

"It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to," she continued. "It's about time I got that off my chest."

Taking the stage to present, Janelle Monáe told the crowd, "F--- the Supreme Court," and received a resounding applause from fellow audience members.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Janelle Monáe

While accepting the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist shortly after, Jazmine Sullivan also shared her thoughts on SCOTUS' decision to reverse the landmark case.

"To the men, if you've ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us," said the 35-year-old "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer.

RELATED: Kesha Discusses Roe v. Wade Reversal at Stonewall Day Pride Performance: 'We Are Not Done Fighting'

"This is not just a woman's issue," Sullivan continued. "This is everybody's issue, and we need your support more than ever .... You all got us? 'Cause we got you."

Henson, Monáe and Sullivan join celebrities including Kesha, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and more who've spoken publicly about the reversal of Roe v. Wade since Friday.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out SCOTUS, Texas' Abortion Laws During Set: 'Really Embarrassing Me'

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, called out Texas' 2021 abortion ban during her set Saturday at Glastonbury Festival, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

"Now, y'all know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid ass men," Megan said. "I mean, God damn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set: 'We Hate You!'

She then gave the thumbs down, cuing the massive crowd to "boo" the restrictive legislation.

"And I want to have it on the record that the mother—ing hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bull— that y'all campaigning for," she said before leading the crowd in a chant of "my body, my mother—ing choice."

Rodrigo, 19, used her 2022 Glastonbury Festival set to speak out against the recent SCOTUS decision earlier on Saturday. "I'm devastated and terrified," she said before performing Lily Allen's "F— You."

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she added. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s— about freedom."

The BET Awards, which honor musicians, actors and athletes, are airing live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

