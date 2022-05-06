Taraji P. Henson to Host 2022 BET Awards — Says She Feels 'Honored' to Celebrate 'Black Excellence'

Taraji P. Henson to Host BET Awards 2022

Taraji P. Henson is back and ready for round two!

On Thursday, BET announced that the award-winning actress will return to host the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles.

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the 'empire' of Black Excellence," Henson, 51, said in a press release. "Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative's dream. I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

The BET Awards will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater.

"Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year," Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET said in a release. "For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022."

The actress hosted the award show last year, and ahead of her big night, she spoke to PEOPLE (the TV show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons about her thoughts on the theme for last year's show, "Year of the Black Woman."

"This year in particular, we're honoring Black women," she said before raving that young Black and brown girls have a large selection of successful women to look up to like politician and activist Stacey Abrams and historic Vice President Kamala Harris. "I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women."

At last year's show, Queen Latifah was honored with the lifetime achievement award — and Henson also raved about the actress' career.

"I'm grateful that we're giving Queen Latifah her flowers while she's still alive. This is an award that is long overdue for her. She taught me that it's more to acting than just being in front of the camera."

Performers and nominees for the this year's ceremony are yet to be announced.