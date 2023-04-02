Taraji P. Henson To Guest Star On ‘Abbott Elementary’ In Episode Titled “Mom”

Taraji P. Henson is making a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary, the show confirmed at Paley Fest LA.

“About that episode titled ‘Mom’ you saw earlier…,” read a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account.

In the photo, Henson is seen alongside Quinta Brunson on the set of the ABC sitcom. Henson will be playing Brunson’s mother. The episode written by Ava Coleman is scheduled to air on April 12, the penultimate episode of Season 2, a week ahead of the season finale set for April 19.

about that episode titled "mom" you saw earlier…@tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/k8Xlgr0yeH — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 1, 2023

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom on ABC that also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The show is not only a ratings hit but also a critically acclaimed comedy that has earned many accolades.

Brunson recently won at the Independent Spirit Awards for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series. Earlier this year the cast won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The show has also picked up several Emmys including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ralph and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson.

Abbott Elementary takes place in a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school and is shot in a mockumentary style in the same vein as The Office and Arrested Development. Brunson, who created the show, plays Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher who makes it her mission to help enrich her students’ lives while also managing her own personal life.

