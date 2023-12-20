Taraji P. Henson Got Emotional Speaking About Hollywood's Pay Disparity

"The math ain’t math-ing."

As a long-time vocal advocate for women, especially Black women, Taraji P. Henson opened up about the struggles that she's faced and how she even considered quitting acting altogether as she faced obstacles during her career. It all happened on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King In the House, where Henson was speaking about her new film, The Color Purple. Deadline reports that the actress broke down in tears as she spoke about her time in the entertainment industry, which has included both feature films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and television series like Empire. She's even stepped behind the camera with roles as executive producer and director on various projects.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. And you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

She went on to say that even with headlines reporting that actors take home millions of dollars, that's simply not the case. She got especially emotional when she mentioned that every time she seemingly overcomes adversity, more of it is hurled her way.



“So, when you hear someone saying, ‘Oh, such and such made $10 million,’ know that didn’t make it to their account. Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. OK? Do the math, now we have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% off what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took," she continued. "Now, do the math. I’m only human. It seems every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the fuck am I doing?”

Gabrielle Union, another vocal advocate about the disparities in the industry, re-posted a clip from the show and added, “Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don’t hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we’re keepn [sic] it 100.”

