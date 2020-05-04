Tara Reid & Vivica A. Fox Team For Thriller ‘Masha’s Mushroom’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: American Pie and Sharknado star Tara Reid is teaming with Empire and Kill Bill actress Vivica A. Fox to produce and star in Masha’s Mushroom, a suspense thriller from director White Cross (Mummy Dearest).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Produced by Cranial Sacral Productions, the project was set to go into production before the pandemic and is now waiting for the green light to resume once the U.S. lockdown lifts

More from Deadline

It will star Reid as a workaholic mother who tries to throw the perfect party for her daughter, but all the guests are unknowingly drugged and must figure out what is real and what is a hallucination in order to survive. Beverly D’Angelo (American History X) rounds out the cast.

Reid and Fox previously appeared together in Sharknado 2: The Second One and 2018’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

“I’m so excited about producing and making this film. It’s truly gonna be amazing visually and the characters are incredible. I also can’t wait to work with my director and business partner White Cross,” said Reid. “It’s also exciting that I’m making another franchise. It’s really great to be on both sides as a producer and actress.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.