Tara Reid and Tom Brady Are The Couple You Never Knew Existed

“He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Getty Images

Despite celebrities living every inch of their lives in the public eye, some things manage to go unnoticed. For Tara Reid, the tabloids always seemed to know who she was seeing, but one guy slipped through the cracks. In a new interview with Bustle, Reid revealed that she and Tom Brady were once an item before her engagement to Carson Daly in 2000 (which they called off in 2001).

“We’d just see each other on and off,” she told the publication. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool.”

Nearly two decades later, the American Pie star considers Brady a changed man, sharing, “He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Related: Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, and Rachael Leigh Cook Reexamine the Most Iconic' Josie and the Pussycats' Scene

During the interview, she also opened up about being at the center of the tabloid culture and the era of the “upskirt snap.”

“I never had a sex tape,” Reid said. “People got in trouble, been in jail — I’ve never got a speeding ticket in my life. Why am I being punished?”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie

At the height of her acting career, she felt the press painted her with a bad reputation that they always "made me a cartoon character.”

She finished, saying, “Everything I did was wrong. And then the casting, the studios — they didn’t want any bad reputation.” And because of that, she believes she lost opportunities, saying “probably a lot of them.”



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.