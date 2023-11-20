Tara Lipinski Says She Won’t Be Encouraging Daughter to Skate: ‘That’s a Lot of Pressure’

The former Olympic figure skater and her husband Todd Kapostasy welcomed their daughter Georgie Winter via surrogate in October

Tara Lipinski’s daughter Georgie Winter has some very big skates to fill!

The newborn may just be seven weeks old, but her former Olympic champion figure skater mom already says she won’t be pushing Georgie to go down the same path.

“I feel like that's a lot of pressure! I feel like that's a lot,” the new mom, 41, noted during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Monday, when asked if she thinks her daughter will get into ice skating.

“Maybe I'll take her to the rink and then if she wants to skate, then I guess I'll have to skate with her,” Lipinski told Husdon, 42. “But hopefully she finds something of her own that doesn't have to follow in mom's footsteps.”

That didn't stop Lipinski from dressing her baby girl in a skating-themed newborn photo, and in a Halloween costume made to look just like her sparkling performance unitard from when she competed in the 1998 Winter Olympics. "See, I'm like, 'Oh, she's not going to skate, and I have her in skates," Lipinski joked.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Tara Lipinski on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy welcomed their daughter Georgie via surrogate at the end of October, exclusively revealing their happy news to PEOPLE.

"I dreamt about this for so long," she said.

The sports star also said that she was so excited to experience everything motherhood would bring. "A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I'm like, 'Okay, take an hour nap,' I'm almost too excited. I'm like, 'She's there. Just watch her a little longer.' "

Lipinski added, "It's the best tired I've ever been."

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Tara Lipinski on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

The husband and wife duo, who wed in 2017, had feared their dream of becoming parents would never come true after years of struggling to conceive and miscarriages. The former figure skater also opened up to talk show host Hudson about their painful fertility journey.



“We went through a long, five-year journey and it was so difficult as I experienced so much pregnancy loss along the way,” she said. “Going through IVF and trying to get back more embryos to try pregnancy again. It was so isolating and I felt so alone.”

Lipinski went on to share why they ended up using to surrogate to carry their daughter. “We finally found the reason why I wasn't able to hold the pregnancies and we used a surrogate with one of our embryos. And now we have a baby girl,” she told Husdon.

She happily added, “A long road but we have a baby girl, she is seven weeks. Every day I wake up to this surreal feeling that it's actually happened.”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Tara Lipinski on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

The athlete, who is also a sportscaster for NBC alongside Johnny Weir, told PEOPLE back in October that infertility taught her a hard lesson. "It made me realize that sometimes life is just not fair," she said. "For so long I thought, 'Oh, you get a win, you get a loss, everything evens out.' As a skater I was able to train harder, force it. But when it came to infertility, there's things you can't change."

After years of trying for a successful pregnancy, Lipinski, who suffers from endometriosis, and Kapostasy learned there was a reproductive immunology issue where her body would reject their fertilized embryo. "I went through four pregnancies, four miscarriages, four D&Cs [dilation and curettage, an often painful procedure to remove pregnancy tissue from the uterine lining]," she said.

After her last miscarriage, "It was like, 'Okay Tara, you've put your body through enough.' That's when I decided to think of other options."

She formed an instant connection with her surrogate Mikayla, who became pregnant with one of the couple's fertilized eggs early this year. During Georgie's birth, "I was playing Dave Matthews' song 'You and Me' and I could not stop sobbing. Then the baby came out, and it was so much relief," she said. "I felt like I could breathe again."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

