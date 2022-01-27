Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on Matching at the Olympics: 'We Like to Have Our Outfits Connect'

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
  • Johnny Weir
    Johnny Weir
    American figure skater and television commentator
  • Tara Lipinski
    Tara Lipinski
    American figure skater
Jean Catuffe/Getty

Talk about a fashionable friendship!

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir always pull out all the style stops for their lively, on-air commentating gigs. (Who could forget the racks of clothes in their Tokyo hotel rooms during the 2021 Summer Games?!) And the dynamic duo is gearing up to do it again.

The best friends and former Olympians — who will be NBC analysts for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games — opened up about their coordinating outfits during a recent episode on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO Max.

"We bring a lot of clothes, but it's hard, because we're a team," Lipinski, 39, revealed during the interview. "We match, we like to have our outfits connect to each other."

She added, "We bring a lot of suitcases. We showed up in Korea, and we had a picture in the lobby and it kinda like, went the whole length of the lobby."

RELATED: Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski Take Fans Inside Their Tokyo Hotel Rooms Ahead of Olympics

Weir, 37, realizes that the matching looks have a greater purpose for the pair.

"It's not just making people laugh, it's not just fashion," he said on the HBO show. "It's a life that we're sharing."

He also explained that he would not "even go down to get a coffee in the morning without putting something on."

RELATED: Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on How They Plan Their On-Air Olympics Outfits

The duo has gone to great lengths to create the memorable looks for each event including when they cohosted the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics last year. Weir wore Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants and AGL boots while Lipinski rocked a strapless sparkling Dress the Population gown for the ceremony.

"We've had to have certain conversations with customs officials in foreign countries just to get the wardrobe in," Jim Bell, a former NBC Olympics executive producer, shared during the Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel episode. "We've had shipping containers, it's a lot. It feels like it's own cable show, frankly."

Lipinski and Weir previously told PEOPLE about their Olympic style during the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Jean Catuffe/Getty

RELATED: Johnny Weir Responds After 'Masculinity' of His Outfit for Olympics Closing Ceremony Is Questioned

"We love fashion, we love clothing and we love just slaying our style and our art, because it's part of being an entertainer," Weir shared at the time.

"It's been really fun," Lipinski said then, adding, "Now we're on a much bigger stage and so I feel like the response has been even bigger."

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel returned for its 28th season on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The series is available on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

