Tar Heels turning into road warriors after fourth straight win away from Kenan Stadium

C.L. Brown
·5 min read
Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Coach Mack Brown and the North Carolina road warriors added their fourth straight road win of the season in Saturday’s 38-35 win at Duke. No, the Tar Heels did not trade in their mascot, but they’ve definitely changed their mindset.

“Considering that we’ve been able to win close games and on the road, it definitely shows that we’re growing as a team,” linebacker Cedric Gray said.

Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC) went 0-for-5 last season in road games. Add on its bowl losses from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it was 0-for its last seven away from Kenan Stadium.

“We’ve had four road wins this year, and all four of them, at some point, we were in trouble and stepped up and played well enough in the fourth quarter to win,” Brown said. “Good teams win on the road and good teams win close games. And we’ve been able to do that this year.”

Here are three things we learned from Carolina’s 38-35 win:

Carolina has got to stop making games close

The Heels have now proven on four occasions this season that they can win in close games. But probably three of them didn’t have to be so close.

Carolina was up 41-21 at Appalachian State before the Mountaineers rallied to tie it. It was up 21-3 at Georgia State before allowing 25 straight points and coughed up its lead. And Saturday the Tar Heels led Duke 31-21 when their defense came up with a fourth down stop at Duke’s own 30.

It marked the Heels’ third straight stop to conclude a scoreless third quarter for the Blue Devils.

Brown said after the game that he thought they had a chance to put the game away. A touchdown would have given them a 17-point lead, which, for Duke’s run-heavy offense, would have likely been too much to overcome in the fourth quarter.

But then Brown said “they got cute.” Brown said he jumped on offensive coordinator Phil Longo about the sequence of plays.

Carolina tried a flea flicker from the Duke 27 on second down, but Maye’s pass to tight end Komari Morales was incomplete.

“We make four or five yards on first down, we’re going to be four downs,” Brown said. “And we call a trick play. I said, ‘It’s not time for a trick play, it’s time to get tough and physical and run the ball.’ Or we throw it. We don’t have to use trick plays. We score enough just by being us. So yeah, I didn’t like that series at all.”

It became unreasonable when Maye got dropped for a seven-yard sack on third down. Facing fourth and 14 from the Duke 34, the Heels settled for a 52-yard attempt from Noah Burnette that he missed wide left.

“We have a horrible drive offensively and we missed a long field goal,” Brown said. “We just didn’t do anything right on those four plays or we could have been up by 17. And Duke’s not a team that likes to throw every time being behind and can do the one minute stuff as well as they like to keep the ball.”

Antoine Green is ‘quarterback friendly’

UNC senior receiver Antoine Green entered the game averaging 30 yards per reception. His game-winning 8-yard touchdown catch with 16 seconds remaining was the most meaningful reception he’s made this season.

Green broke off his route when he saw Maye scrambling and came back to the front corner of the end zone where he made the catch.

“Drake tagged me on a fade route and I seen him scramble and I didn’t want to be dead,” Green said. “I had to stay active. I just came back to him to be quarterback friendly and he threw me a good ball.”

Green said he had no doubt the play would stand when the game paused so it could be reviewed. When the replay was shown on the scoreboard video display Green’s left foot appeared to be close to stepping out before the catch.

Green joked, or maybe he was serious, that he spent the time officials were reviewing the play, “praying.” But all along, he said he felt comfortable that it would stand to the point where he didn’t look at the replays on the video board.

“It felt pretty close, but I knew I had enough space to get my feet down,” Green said.

Defense shines in third quarter

Carolina’s defense kept its opponent scoreless in the third quarter for the third straight game.

After it allowed Duke quarterback Riley Leonard to run for 106 net yards — including a 74-yard touchdown — in the first half, it clamped down for one of its best quarters of the season.

Carolina held Duke to just two yards rushing in the third quarter and 68 yards in total offense. By the time DeAndre Boykins and Gio Biggers dropped running back Jordan Waters for a four-yard loss on fourth-and-2 at their own 30, the defense was soaring with confidence.

“We definitely had a little bit of troubles stopping their offense,” Gray said. “But like I said before, this team is resilient. This team never gives up. This team always gives great effort and plays hard. When you do that, that sometimes kind of bails you out.”

The Heels gave up more than 500 yards in total offense for a second straight week, as Duke gained 542 yards.

“They took everything that Duke did the first half and made them do something different the second half and that’s what good coaches do,” Brown said of his defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. “They had to change the game plan completely and not let the guy (Leonard) that we were worried about beating us, beat us.”

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Samsonov solid in place of injured Murray, Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change. With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease. The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the mo

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis