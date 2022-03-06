Tar Heels crash Coach K’s party. UNC beats Duke in front of nearly 100 former Blue Devils

C.L. Brown
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Hubert Davis
    American basketball player

This was the North Carolina we expected to see all season. Carolina bounced back from a 20-point loss to Duke in the first meeting for a 94-81 victory on Saturday.

This version of the Tar Heels looked not only NCAA Tournament worthy, but a team that can put together a run.

This version fought against seemingly the last 40 years of Duke basketball with nearly half of the players Mike Krzyzewski has coached standing in white long sleeved shirts, that matched the Blue Devils current warmups, behind the home bench.

And this was the signature win first-year coach Hubert Davis has been waiting to record. Davis is already endeared with Carolina fans, but he will forever be the coach that ended the Coach K era at Duke with a home loss in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here’s what we learned in the Heels’ win:

Bacot nearly flawless

Armando Bacot struggled at times this season when facing 7-footers. But against Mark Williams, he had arguably his best offensive performance of the season.

Bacot made each of his first six shot attempts, his only miss coming when he attempted a jumper at the free throw line.

Bacot was in foul trouble the first meeting and had just 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting. But he shook off that performance, although he came close to getting his third foul late in the first half that may have changed everything. But A.J. Griffin was called for a blocking foul and Bacot remained in the game.

That was a good thing for Carolina. Bacot was 10-for-11 from the field and finished with 23 points. He didn’t surpass Brice Johnson with another double-double, but he’s fine with not having that record for now.

North Carolinas Armando Bacot (5) gets a dunk over Dukes Mark Williams (15) during the first half on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
North Carolinas Armando Bacot (5) gets a dunk over Dukes Mark Williams (15) during the first half on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Matchups not a problem

On paper, Carolina didn’t appear to matchup well with the Blue Devils. That’s why in the fist meeting Hubert Davis gambled by putting Bacot on heralded freshman Paolo Banchero. The plan backfired when Bacot picked up two early fouls and Duke went on a run and the Heels never recovered.

On Saturday, Davis chose to use Brady Manek on Banchero and use UNC’s defensive stopper Leaky Black on Griffin, who scored 27 points in that first game.

That tweak to the matchups initially worked well in the first half. Griffin only had five points.

Banchero finished strong late, taking advantage of his size and strength on drives to the basket, which he didn’t do much of the first meeting when he was held to 13 points, and scored 15 in the first half. Banchero didn’t quite attack the basket the same in the second half and finished with just 21 points.

Manek wasn’t a lock down defender, but he made Banchero earn his baskets. He was effective in the second half by making Banchero defend. Manek finished with 20 points.

R.J. Davis shining

Sophomore guard R.J. Davis had 21 points. The good sign for the Heels is Davis is making the right decisions with the ball. He’s finished three drives to the basket shooting over Banchero and Williams. He’s also been wise to pull up in the lane for short jumpers. Davis 3-pointer just before the buzzer pulled UNC within two going into halftime.

