Tar Heels are 4-0 but also a ‘team that can be so much better’ coach Mack Brown says

Before the season began, North Carolina coach Mack Brown often spoke of the Tar Heels’ first four games as much as he did the first, almost as a collective.

South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh.

To put it another way: SEC team, in-state team, Big Ten team, ACC team.

The No. 17 Tar Heels have passed all four tests after Saturday’s 41-24 victory over Pitt in their ACC opener at Acrisure Stadium. With an open date next weekend, they have time to assess and analyze just where they are through the first month of the season.

“I see an older, confident team that came up here understanding it was going to be hard and didn’t panic when it was hard,” Brown said. “But I also see a team that can be so much better.”

Not everything has been pretty or fallen nearly into place. It rarely does, for any team. Each game has presented its own challenge. And, in truth, the Tar Heels have often been challenged.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) picks up 15-yards in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Quarterback Drake Maye has been a star, as many expected. The sophomore, a cool but tough customer, added to his offensive repertoire Saturday, being all but wrapped up and tackled near the sideline but somehow getting off a touchdown pass – left-handed.

“Maybe the coolest play I’ve ever seen in college football and I’ve seen a lot of plays,” Brown said. “It was unbelievable. I told him at that time, ‘Win the game and it will be No. 1 on SportsCenter.’ But I was shocked and he just acted like he does it all the time.”

And Maye did more or less shrug it off, saying, “Just playing football out there.”

“Sometimes, plays turn into ‘no, no, no, no, yes.’ It was one of those plays and I’m glad it worked out.”

So was Brown. He also was glad it worked out that Maye absorbed a massive hit in the first half and was shaken up a bit, but kept on playing and finished with 296 yards passing on a 22-for-30 night. He also scored twice with short runs.

Maye was leveled by defensive end Dayon Hayes as he got off a 40-yard completion to tight end John Copenhaver on a flea-flicker play. Hayes, a 6-3, 265-pound senior, was called for roughing the passer.

“I really got hammered,” Maye said. “I thought it was very unnecessary. It’s like he forearmed me to the face. It was one of those things where you get hit to the face and your ears are ringing. You ever get hit with a basketball in the face? It hurts for a while.”

Photos: North Carolina Tar Heels defeat the Pitt Panthers in conference opener

Maye was soon back in and scored, even if Brown’s heart rate might have been accelerated a little.

But while Maye has been a constant this season, the Tar Heels have come up with a variety of ways to beat teams – and cause tension headaches for opposing defensive coordinators waiting to play UNC.

Omarion Hampton ignited for 234 rushing yards against App State. The next game, against Minnesota, it was Nate McCollum becoming Maye’s favorite target, grabbing 15 balls for 165 yards.

The Tar Heels hoped to add wide receiver Tez Walker to that offensive mix. That did not happen when the NCAA refused to give him a waiver as a two-time transfer that would allow him to be eligible this season.

North Carolina’s Alijah Huzzie (28) returns a punt 52-yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tar Heels a 21-14 lead over Pitt in the second quarter on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Alijah Huzzie’s punt returns Saturday might be a harbinger of things to come. He ripped off a 52-yard return for a touchdown and had another 29-yarder.

The 4-0 start to the season was the Heels’ first since 1997, which Brown well remembers.

“I was 45,” he said, smiling. Not said: that was the season before he left UNC for Texas.

“I just told the guys that was an accomplishment for them,” Brown said. “It’s probably the hardest four games I’ve ever played to start the season. Maybe there was a team that was better, but not four teams. And all four teams were physical, and our guys stood up to the challenge.”

Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked for a 21-yard loss by North Carolina’s Kaimon Rucker in the second quarter on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The defense has done its part, not just talked about doing its part. The Heels have been at their best on D in the second half in three of the games, allowing three points each against South Carolina and Minnesota and shutting out Pitt -- the Panthers scored on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Johnson.

“That’s something we’ve talked about -- being a good second-half team,” linebacker Cedric Gray said. “I definitely think we can take it to another level and be one of the top defenses in the country. I think we’re playing very good football.”