‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study

Ben Croll
·5 min read
Venice Film Festival

This review originally ran Sept. 1, 2022, for the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere.

If for nothing else, Todd Field’s “Tár” – a razor-sharp, post-post-MeToo character study that premiered on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival – should be heralded for offering a neat corollary to Chekhov’s Gun, a theatrical theory that states that if you introduce a gun in Act 1, you’d better fire it by Act 3.

Call this version Gopnik’s Speech. Because no film could open, as “Tár” does, with such a long and portentous introduction to the main character (She’s at the top of her game! She’s on a nickname basis with Leonard Bernstein! She’s a bloody EGOT!), delivered by the New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik playing himself, without clearly signaling its intent: for the two-and-a-half hours that follow, our poor protagonist will have nowhere to go but down.

And down she will go, falling from grace, and from the highest perch of the highbrow scene (see that fawning introduction) over the course of a tightly wound and impeccably crafted showcase for Cate Blanchett at her peak. Only as it careens towards an inevitable destination, “Tár” works more as psychological portrait than narrative freighter, putting you in the room with (and in the head of) a professional control freak as her life spirals out of control, all while observing the fallout with eerie calm. Tempests are always calmest from the eye of the storm.

Lydia Tár, as we quickly learn, is a conductor, perhaps the most acclaimed one alive, and that makes her a despot. But then, how else can she be? What is a conductor if not a manipulator, an absolute authority playing the musicians who in turn play their instruments, all to service the sublime?

Also Read:
‘Bros’ Decoded: Why You Shouldn’t Read Too Much Into the Gay Rom-Com’s Weak Box Office

For this capo di tutti capi, there is no offstage: Her life is her work, her work is her life, her wife is her co-worker and those co-workers answer to Lydia. That wife would be Sharon (Nina Hoss), a member of Lydia’s philharmonic with whom she shares an austere Berlin flat and a precocious young daughter. Although the word share might be doing some heavy lifting there, as Lydia also keeps a side-place all for herself and a number of side-flings. As Lydia says in a casually self-revealing line, a musician’s “only home is the podium.”

Mind you, our Tár oh so rarely bares her soul. She is the predator, not the prey, a shark with a pantsuit and a power walk cutting her way through each and every room. As a filmmaker, Field plays the long game, staging the film’s first act as a series of interactions, all shot in unflashy but still noticeable unbroken takes, that find the alpha dog using her every wile – be it tenderness or eloquence or wit –to dominate her every foil.

In the moment, the technique offers the theatrically trained Blanchett a stage on which to shine, lending the actor a certain tool more common to theater than film: the sense of unbroken time that jolts the viewer into the present tense. Only those set-ups pay off in richly cinematic ways later on, especially once that always-immediate-but-never-embodied beast of social media rears its ugly head.

So is this thin narrative, which follows the conductor’s fall from grace when news of past misconduct comes to light, really about Cancel Culture? Well, not quite.  But through references to the pandemic, allusions to contemporary politics and culture and meta-winks (at one point, Lydia praises the music of Hildur Guðnadóttir – the film’s very composer), “Tár” is very much anchored to the here and now. As such, it engages both playfully and provocatively with the topics that animate social media. Topics like race, topics like gender, topics like – well, just log on to Twitter and find out. Just as Lydia goes viral, so too will “Tár” – it’s designed to.

Also Read:
Latino Representation in TV, Film and Media Grew by Only 1% in the Past Decade, Study Shows

Which is to say, it’s designed to challenge using the lingua franca of the day. Less reactionary than reactive, “Tár” owes yet another debt to the stage in the way it wrangles this or that topic inflaming the current debate and funnels them all into a contained narrative driven almost entirely by interpersonal power exchanges. In the abstract, it has the form of a modern drama, and feels like the play David Mamet has been trying to write for the past 15 years.

Still, for all this talk of theater, the film is rich with cinematic texture, from Florian Hoffmeister’s chilly widescreen cinematography, which lights otherwise unremarkable interior as if each was a haunted house, to the elaborate audio design, symphonic all on its own, doing as much justice to door creaks and to ambient noise as to Mahler’s 5th.

As Lydia’s wife and as her assistant Francesca, actors Hoss and Noémie Merlant (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) do fine supporting work, but both are only singing backup to the lead out in the spotlight. In function and in form, they hover in Lydia’s orbit.

And what of Lydia then? Well, it sounds a bit obvious to praise another Cate Blanchett performance – when is she not on fire? – but in this case circumstances force our hand. More otherworldly than Galadriel, more regal than Elizabeth, and more devilishly unrepressed than Carol Aird, “Tár” might just be the actor’s signature role.

“TÁR” opens in select US theaters Oct. 7 and nationwide Oct. 28 via Focus Features.

 

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh