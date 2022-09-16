‘I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag’: Julia Fox reflects on brief relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has reflected on the end of her fleeting romance with Kanye West in a new interview.

Fox and West broke up in February this year, barely two months after they confirmed they were dating.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the Uncut Gems actor said that while there was a “good amount” of chemistry between her and Ye, their relationship “wasn’t sustainable”.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” Fox shared, ”It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.

“I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,”she said, adding that she was “proud” of her decision.

When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with.”

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” the Call Her Daddy podcast continued, adding, “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.

“Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” Fox told the publication, referring to her one-and-a-half year old son Valentino with ex-husband and private pilot, Peter Artemiev.

Fox and West’s brief relationship, which began on New Year’s Eve in Miami, regularly made headlines. The former couple were seen together at Paris Fashion Week, eating lavish dinners, and even documenting their dates to magazines.

The two split in February 2022 shortly after the 44-year-old rapper went on a social media tirade in an effort to “bring his family back together” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Fox has previously said dating West was like “hitting a reset button”, calling it “the best thing that could’ve happened to me”.

She explained: “It kind of brought a spark into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”