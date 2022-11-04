Tapestry Talks: Being My Authentic Self
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Tapestry, Inc.:
In this week's "Tapestry Talks" Torra Haynes, Sr. Executive Assistant at Stuart Weitzman, describes how the leadership team encourages Tapestry employees to bring their Authentic Self to work. Next week's episode continues the discussion about our corporate values and cultivating an environment where people are heard, seen, and recognized.
