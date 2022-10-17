NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / We are thrilled that Tapestry has been named a Reuters Responsible Business Award finalist in the diversity, equity and inclusion category. Our culture empowers people to bring their authentic selves to work, and this recognition is a direct reflection of our teams' commitments to driving equity, inclusion and diversity within each of our brands and our workplaces.

Thank you to our Tapestry teams who have worked to make this recognition possible. Congratulations to all the RBAwards finalists being honored this year.

Tapestry, Inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.tapestry.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720675/Tapestry-Named-a-Reuters-Responsible-Business-Award-Finalist-in-D-E-I



