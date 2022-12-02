Tapestry Announces New Partnership With Disability:IN

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tomorrow marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day designed to increase awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by the 1+ billion people worldwide living with disabilities. Today, Tapestry is excited to announce its new partnership with Disability:IN, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to helping advance accessibility and disability inclusion in the workplace.

An equitable, inclusive and diverse workplace helps expand our perspectives, be more creative, and get closer to consumers - and that's the type of culture Tapestry is building. Through the company's work with Disability:IN, is tackling many of the challenges facing people with disabilities in the workplace by focusing on six areas: culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement and global operations.

Tapestry believes that when we promote a culture of inclusion, we unlock innovation that drives meaningful impact not just for our people, but for our customers.

