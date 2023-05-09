Tap offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ bonds under the EUR 100 million Green Bonds Programme

ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) has started accepting subscriptions for a tap offering under its EUR 100 milion Green Bonds Programme (ISIN - LT0000405938).

The Company is planning to issue up to EUR 10 million of nominal value bonds to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with a yield-to-maturity of 8.5% and issue price of 92.10427%. With the issuance of an additional EUR 10 million of nominal value bonds, the aggregate total value of bonds issued under the Green Bonds Programme will be EUR 62 million.

The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed starts on 9 May 2023 and ends on 19 May 2023 12:00 PM (EEST). The bonds’ trading date is 19 May 2023 and settlement date is 24 May 2023 (T+3).

More information about the bond issue can be found on the Company’s web page https://lordslb.lt/aei_green_bonds/ .

Contact persons for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Renata Gerulskienė

Securities dealer

renata.gerulskiene@luminorgroup.com



