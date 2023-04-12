Valentino Steps Out With SS23 Footwear Collection

Valentino rises to new heights for Spring/Summer 2023, unveiling a footwear collection of sky-high pumps and platform heels.

The launch's main character is the Garavani Tan-Gos -- a statuesque pair of shoes outfitted with sultry crystal pillars in place of heels, instantly evoking a bold attitude, catching eyes as they hit the pavement. Marrying a subtle vintage aesthetic with a decidedly modern approach, the statement-making silhouette is decorated with a VLogo Signature buckle fastening, making it a timeless piece and proving classics can be edgy.

Elsewhere, bubblegum pink stilettos tap into a bubbly, Barbiecore sensibility, while patent leather black options might speak to a more Wednesday Addams-like crowd.

Take a look at Valentino's SS23 collection in the gallery above, which is available on the brand's website.