Tao Geoghegan Hart wins penultimate stage to boost Giro d’Italia hopes

Tao Geoghegan Hart moved into a strong position to win the Giro d’Italia after claiming his second stage win in Sestriere.
The 25-year-old Londoner pipped his closest rival Jai Hindley over the line and will start Sunday’s final individual time trial with the same time as his Australian rival.
Giro d'Italia 2020 | Stage 20
🥇 @taogeoghegan 🇬🇧 – @INEOSGrenadiers 🥈 @JaiHindley 🇦🇺 – @TeamSunweb 🥉 Rohan Dennis 🇦🇺 – @INEOSGrenadiers #Giro pic.twitter.com/lQOgsP6QPq
Hindley did just enough to take the race leader’s maglia rosa from his Team Sunweb team-mate Wilco Kelderman, who had started the day with a 12-second lead but fell away on the penultimate lap of a belatedly revised stage.
Pushed along by his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Rohan Dennis, who had relentlessly worked to split the leading contenders, Geoghegan Hart repelled a series of attempted breaks by Hindley before bursting over the line to claim the 10-second winner’s bonus.
Geoghegan Hart, who out-performed Hindley by more than a minute in the previous time trial on stage 14, is now favourite to become the latest and arguably most unlikely British winner of a grand tour.