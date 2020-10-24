Tao Geoghegan Hart stands on the brink of Giro d’Italia glory after dramatic stage 20 win

Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart will begin tomorrow’s stage 21 time trial level on time with the man in the maglia rosa, Jai Hindley, in a straight shootout for surprise Giro d’Italia glory. The 25-year-old Londoner surged to victory ahead of the Australian Hindley at the end of a dramatic stage 20 to clinch crucial bonus seconds ahead of his shot at history on Sunday.

It is the first time in any of cycling’s three Grand Tours that two leading riders have reached the finale with identical times. Typically that would create an awkward situation as tradition dictates that the final stage is a truce and a procession to the finish line, but this Giro end with a flat 15.7km time-trial in Milan – terrain that should favour Geoghegan Hart – where the best man will win.

Geoghegan Hart outsprinted Hindley to win the mountainous 20th stage, which included three climbs to the Sestriere ski resort. Both riders were both listed with overall times of 80hr 22min 7sec. Organisers had to go back to the race's two time trials and drill down to unrevealed milliseconds to determine that Hindley is the leader. Previous leader Wilco Kelderman dropped to third overall, 1min 32sec behind.

More to follow…