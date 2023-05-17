Tao Geoghegan Hart badly injured after Giro d’Italia crash

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart was taken to hospital after being “badly injured” in a crash during stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, the 2020 champion, suffered the crash in wet conditions on a downhill descent with around 70km of the race’s longest leg remaining.

Geoghegan Hart, who is third in the overall standings, was pictured being loaded into an ambulance after receiving roadside treatment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Crash in the bunch, @taogeoghegan and the Maglia Rosa are involved. Caduta in gruppo. @taogeoghegan e la Maglia Rosa a terra#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/KeUeNko5eF — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 17, 2023

His team said on Twitter: “We’re gutted to see @taogeoghegan forced to abandon the #Giro following a crash on stage 11.

“The Brit will head to hospital for checks and we will have further updates in due course.”

Team-mate and overall race leader Geraint Thomas was also involved in the multi-bike accident, but was able to continue along with Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic.

Thomas said after the race: “As usual we were jostling for position, a UAE guy crashed next to me. I don’t know exactly who was taken out after me.

We're gutted to see @taogeoghegan forced to abandon the #Giro following a crash on stage 11. The Brit will head to hospital for checks and we will have further updates in due course. pic.twitter.com/ondWdV9EqN — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 17, 2023

“We were pretty much on the same spot. Unfortunately Tao is badly injured. It’s obviously a big loss. He was going very well. He was in a really great position and it’s very unfortunate to lose him this way.”

Thomas retains the pink jersey for overall race leader with a two-second lead over Roglic.

Pascal Ackermann, riding for UAE Team Emirates, claimed the stage 11 victory after triumphing courtesy of a photo finish in Tortona, crossing the line just ahead of Jonathan Milan.

This year’s race has been beset with problems as poor weather has been accompanied by a coronavirus outbreak, which has now seen 13 riders withdraw.

Soudal Quick-Step riders Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo were the latest to pull out on Wednesday.