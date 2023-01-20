Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go

Alfred Lasteck & Munira Hussein - BBC News, Dar es Salaam
·3 min read
Nemes Tarimo
Nemes Tarimo died fighting with the Wagner Group in Ukraine last October, his family has learnt

Nemes Tarimo's family in Tanzania warned him against agreeing to fight with Russian forces in Ukraine, but the 33-year-old had a big incentive to sign up.

It is now three weeks since his relatives learnt of the news that confirmed their worst fears. He had died in combat.

Everyone at the family home in the city of Dar es Salaam looks exhausted as they waited for news about when his body might come back.

The waiting is taking its toll.

There are about 15 people in the compound, but relatives are coming in and out all day wanting to hear if there are any updates.

One says they last heard from him in October when he had said he had agreed to sign up with the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

"Nemes informed me and some other family members about joining Wagner, and we advised him not to," the family member, who did not want to give their name, tells the BBC.

But for the young man, who relatives describe as polite, God-fearing and supportive, there was an offer that was hard to resist.

The family says that Tarimo had been in Moscow as a student at the Russian Technological University, but he was then imprisoned for what were described as drugs-related offences.

Last year, he was enticed with a deal: sign up and be pardoned or stay in prison.

"He said he would join to free himself," the relative says.

This case echoes that of 23-year-old Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda, who had also been in prison in Russia and died last year fighting with Wagner.

Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo told parliament that he had been informed about how prisoners could be pardoned if they agreed to fight.

Last September, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin was seen in leaked footage outlining the rules of fighting, such as no deserting or sexual contact with Ukrainian women, and then giving the prisoners five minutes to decide if they want to sign up.

Tarimo's family has learnt that he died at the end of October while on a combat mission in Ukraine with Wagner.

"We last communicated with him on 17 October, when he was already a member of Wagner.

"We then got information in December from his friends over his death," which according to media reports, was a result of Ukrainian artillery fire.

Relatives have been in touch with the embassy in Moscow, but the Tanzanian government, which has remained neutral on the conflict in Ukraine, has yet to publicly comment on the student's death.

The family want to bury Tarimo in their village in the Southern Highlands region, but until his remains are returned they cannot make any plans.

"We don't want to believe that he is gone until we receive the body… we are really sad because we have lost a well-respected young man in this area."

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine needs more weapons now because Putin 'clearly' thinks he can still win, former US general Petraeus says

    Ukraine needs firepower to counter a likely attack from Russia, said David Petraeus, the retired general who led US forces in Iraq and later the CIA.

  • A look at the Canadian-made armoured vehicles being donated to Ukraine

    Canada is providing 200 Senator APCs, armoured personnel carriers made by Mississauga, Ont.-based Roshel, to Ukraine.

  • US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case

    U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but a federal agent later confirmed Thursday that he is Alejandro Tenescalco. Tenescalco was a police supervisor in the city of Iguala, where the students from a rural teachers college were abducted by municipal police.

  • Mexican group launches online guide for search for missing

    A Mexican human rights group launched an online guide Wednesday for people searching for missing relatives, a real need in a country where authorities are slow to act. Mexico has almost 110,000 people listed as missing, but many of the most effective searches are carried out by relatives or activists. Mexico's antiquated, underfunded police system has been overwhelmed by waves of gang-fueled abductions and killings.

  • Transgender woman drops suit against Ga. prison officials

    A Black transgender woman who sued Georgia prison officials over alleged mistreatment while in custody decided not to proceed to trial because she feared the experience would be harmful to her, her lawyers said Thursday. Ashley Diamond, 44, sued Georgia prison officials in November 2020, saying they had failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults and failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment. The trial was set to begin Thursday in federal court in Macon, but Diamond instead decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

  • U.S., Germany near showdown over Ukraine's tanks

    STORY: On Friday (January 10) both will convene dozens of allies to pledge weapons for Ukraine at the United States' Ramstein Air Base, a meeting billed as a chance to provide the arms to shift the war's momentum in 2023.Billions of dollars worth of military aid is expected, and countries including Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden have already announced new packages of armored vehicles and air defenses. But the meeting's success could depend on whether it brings heavy tanks, which Kyiv says it needs to fend off Russian assaults and recapture occupied land.

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin tells 'deluded' West that tanks for Ukraine will change nothing

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defence leaders of NATO members and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.

  • Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister

    "There is no predisposition on the part of the government to make any changes in its relationship with the central bank," he said on Twitter. Lula said in an interview with TV network GloboNews on Wednesday that the formal independence of the central bank, established by law in 2021, was "nonsense" and that the current inflation target hinders economic growth. The inflation target is defined by the National Monetary Council, which comprises the central bank governor, the finance minister and the planning minister.

  • Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request

    Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him.

  • Kremlin tells 'deluded' West that tanks for Ukraine will change nothing

    The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defence leaders of NATO members and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Raptors trade rumours: Jakob Poeltl among targets, suitors emerge for Fred VanVleet

    Speculation continues to swirl around the Raptors ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds