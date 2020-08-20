Tanya Zuckerbrot & The F-Factor Diet Controversy, Explained

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tanya Zuckerbrot attends Tanya Zuckerbrot’s Birthday Celebration at Saks Fifth Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue on September 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

If you’re interested in the wellness world (or, just influencer drama in general), you may have heard about the current controversy surrounding F-Factor, a weight-loss plan focusing on a fiber-rich diet, that comes with a line of protein bars and powders, and was created by a woman named Tanya Zuckerbrot. Now, consumers are alleging that they’ve experienced severe side effects from F-Factor products, including migraines, bloating, headaches, and even miscarriages and heavy metal poisoning.

The situation has been garnering increased attention as Emily Gellis, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, began posting hundreds of anonymous users’ claims on her Instagram stories. They’re detailing their experiences with the diet regimen, the products, and the culture surrounding the F-Factor diet — and some of it is pretty shocking.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get started.

What is the F-Factor diet?

F-Factor is a high-protein, high-fiber diet that is intended to be used as a weight-loss regimen. According to its website, “The F-Factor approach focuses on combining lean proteins with high-fiber carbohydrates, which are low in calories and keep you feeling full throughout the day.” Zuckerbrot, a registered dietician, claims that, while on the F-Factor diet, typical feelings of hunger and deprivation that are usually associated with weight loss are eliminated. That’s because, according to F-Factor, “the more fiber a food has, the more full you will feel after eating, leading you to consume less throughout the day. In addition, fiber has zero calories — so you get to fill up without filling out.”

The website claims that following their fiber-rich diet could not only result in weight loss and management, but that it will also banish bloat, give you clearer skin, and can improve energy, sleep, and even your sex life.

But, it’s also been described as too restrictive, according to one former follower. Via Twitter message, @PastaCats21 tells Refinery29 that she tried out the F-Factor diet for around six months this year, finally stopping in July. “The diet is under 1000 calories,” she says. “They say they don’t count [calories], but it’s built in. You can’t eat more than that.” She also said she purchased a few of the F-Factor products, but didn’t consume them after she was turned off by the Prop 65 warning labels on them (more about that later).

F-Factor started manufacturing their own protein bars and protein powders in 2018. Before their product line came out, they’d often recommend adherents try working GG crackers into their diet.

Who is Tanya Zuckerbrot?

Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, is the founder of the F-Factor Diet and the author of two books, The F-Factor Diet: Discover the Secret to Permanent Weight Loss published in 2006 and The Miracle Carb Diet: Make Calories and Fat Disappear – with Fiber! published in 2021. According to her bio on the F-Factor website, she’s also a lecturer, consultant, spokesperson, and national media personality.

The bio also says that she works with a limited amount of clients including celebrities, business and government leaders, and media personalities. According to a 2013 article published in the New York Times, Zuckerbrot’s dietician sessions cost $600 for half an hour, and she also sells a $10,000 package that includes 10 visits with her. Her services also include a one-hour supermarket tour for $1,500, and a one-hour $1,500 refrigerator and pantry makeover.

Who is Emily Gellis and how did she get involved?

The controversy started picking up when Emily Gellis, a fashion and lifestyle influencer on Instagram, spoke up about F-Factor’s budding issues. She tells Refinery29 that she was first drawn to the accusations against the company and products by two now-deleted Instagram accounts, specifically one that allegedly detailed an experience between Zuckerbrot and her former private client.

“That’s the comment that stood out to me that kind of got this story on my mind,” Gellis says. “I ended up speaking about it, and it wasn’t a big thing at the time back in April.” But, by July, two more anonymous accounts popped up on Instagram (they no longer exist). One, Gellis says, was called “Page Six Has Eyes” and the other was called “Bitsy Whispers.” Both of them started posting anonymous tips from women who claimed to have been negatively affected by the F-Factor diet and the protein powder, specifically.

