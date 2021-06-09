Tanya Taylor Resort 2022

Tanya Taylor approached her resort 2022 collection with a fresh perspective; in lieu of designing a more holiday-centric lineup, she wanted to meld her brand’s newly launched in-house swimwear with breezy, vacation-ready looks inspired by the artistic, polished feel of Miami’s Surf Club.

“It’s a tricky time and we wanted to be really clear — people are going to want to go away, they’re definitely traveling this year and we wanted to be a part of an amazing, joyful wardrobe for that,” Taylor mused over Zoom, adding, “I think this is more in our wheelhouse. Holiday is something that’s always been tricky in my mind — it’s very driven by embroidery, sequins and glam, and it has such a short window. It’s nice that this almost gives a nod into spring and brings a freshness.”

The look: Cabana stripes meet oversize, dry-brushed florals — an emphasis on simplified, but still graphic, prints and on spirited silhouettes in lightweight and comforting fabrications.

Quote of note: “The collection started by really thinking about how much we wanted November to be an escape, and I think that it originally came from, “where is my favorite place to go that gives me peacefulness and the sense of exploration,” and it’s the Surf Club in Miami because it has this really cool history. Churchill would sit by the pool and paint — they have some doodles of his on the walls. It has this polish of city meeting this lifestyle of a beach. This collection, we mixed swimwear with ready-to-wear and wanted it to have that artful, clean Miami approach that this hotel has.”

Key pieces: Spirited, voluminous sleeves and full skirts on exciting new T-shirt dresses and printed minis; poplin shirting with hand-embroidered sunbursts; new swimwear emblazoned with a combination of floral blooms and stripes (worn with easy layers that felt both realistic and aspirational while beachside). Taylor smartly bridged cabana stripes from cozy and cute (a breezy blouse with exaggerated proportions and rolled short set) to polished (clean striped skirts) to the more-so unexpected (a strapless cable-knit sweater).

The takeaway: Taylor’s signature playful prints, use of color and modern, girly silhouettes (especially with exaggerated volumes) all felt super fresh for the designer’s new vacation-ready direction for resort.

