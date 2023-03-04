Tanya Plibersek urges assault survivors to reach out for help after her daughter reveals own story

Cait Kelly
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP</span>
Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Tanya Plibersek has urged survivors of assault to reach out for help after her daughter revealed her own story of sexual and domestic violence.

In an extract from Margaret Simons’ book Tanya Plibersek: On Her Own Terms, published in the Good Weekend magazine on Saturday, the former Labor deputy leader revealed part of the reason she did not run for leader of the party in 2019 was because her daughter was involved in legal action related to the abuse at the time, and would be appearing as a witness in court.

“And the thought of not being able to be there for her through that was just too much,” Plibersek, now the environment minister, is quoted as saying.

Related: Australia launches ‘world-leading’ bid to end violence against women and children within a generation

Posting to Twitter on Saturday morning, Plibersek said she and her husband, Michael Coutts-Trotter, were “devastated” when they found out what happened to their daughter and urged other survivors to seek help.

“She has chosen to share her story because it might help someone else. I’m so proud of her,” Plibersek wrote.

“Anna is sharing her story today because since then she and some friends have set up a peer support volunteer-run organisation called The Survivor Hub, to try and help other people who are going through what they experienced.”

Statistics reveal this type of violence is far too common in Australia, with one in five women experiencing sexual violence since the age of 15, she said.

“Those statistics are just devastating. This is an opportunity for people to reach out and get help from The Survivor Hub of course and 1800RESPECT. There is help out there.

“We hope this story makes someone else’s journey a little easier.”

After Labor’s 2019 election loss, Plibersek pulled out of the leadership contest, citing family responsibilities.

In the book extract, she said the looming court case was a key reason for her withdrawal.

“I couldn’t imagine saying, ‘Sorry, I can’t be with you today. I’ve got to fly somewhere for a conference’,” she said.

Asked whether she could have clinched the leadership from Anthony Albanese at the time, Plibersek said “we’ll never know” but that she was confident “that if I had run, I would have won”.

At a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday, Albanese did not respond directly to that assertion when asked, except to say: “Tanya Plibersek is doing a great job as the environment minister. She has been a friend of mine for a very long time.

“I was elected unopposed after the 2019 election; I won in 2022 and I’m very proud of the amazing team that I have.”

Plibersek said despite knowing abuse could happen to anyone, it “doesn’t alleviate the guilt of not protecting” her daughter.

In the book extract, Anna spoke about trying to help other survivors of sexual assault through her not-for-profit.

“This is what I do with what happened to me. I try to use it,” she told Simons.

• In Australia, the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732. In the UK, call the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247, or visit Women’s Aid. In the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines may be found via www.befrienders.org

Latest Stories

  • Moment woman swears at cyclist, 77, who veered into road and was killed by car

    Auriol Grey gestured in a ‘hostile and aggressive way’ towards retired midwife Celia Ward, who then veered into the road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

  • Belgian mother who murdered her five children euthanised at own request - on 16th anniversary of killings

    A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.

  • Alex Murdaugh juror dismissed for misconduct sparks laughter by revealing she left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room

    Latest drama came just moments before the defence was set to begin its closing statements in murder trial

  • Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in killings of wife, son

    Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

  • Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal

    MONTREAL — Pedro Fonseca, a 43-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia, says if he doesn't start receiving social assistance from the Quebec government soon, he'll likely become homeless. He says he could ask family back home for a loan — but his relatives have little money. "I am trying to be optimistic, but it's very stressful," Fonseca said in Spanish during a recent interview at his home in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Fonseca, who crossed into Quebec from the United States in

  • Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • A single foreign worker blew the lid off a massive international trafficking ring north of Toronto, police say

    It began with a tip from a single foreign worker. Now, police north of Toronto say they have rescued 64 Mexican migrants exploited by an international labour trafficking ring and in living conditions so deplorable that officers themselves have been left shaken. On Feb. 8, police acting on search warrants in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga located dozens of workers who they say were lured to Canada with promises of a better future. Instead, they were given mattresses on the flo

  • Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie

    The only surviving son of Alex and Maggie testified in his father’s defence that he was ‘destroyed’ after the murders

  • Manitoba RCMP say 2 teenage girls died after being found in the cold on First Nation

    ST. THERESA POINT, Man. — RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. Mounties were called after the 14-year-old girls were found Wednesday in St. Theresa Point First Nation, a fly-in community about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. The girls were brought to the local nursing station but they both died. Mounties say it is believed the teens were outside for a period of time. The temperature was around -23 C overnight in the community. RCM

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • Indian man appears in Australian court charged with murder

    An Indian national who was extradited from his homeland this week appeared in an Australian court on Friday charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found on an Australian beach more than four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, 38, appeared from a police cell by a video link in the Cairns Magistrates Court in Queensland state to face a single count of murder. Singh did not enter a plea.

  • 2 Brothers Beat California Groom to Death at His Wedding Reception After Crashing the Celebration

    Joe Melgoza was beaten to death during his wedding reception in December 2019, just hours after he said his vows

  • Skeletal remains of man missing since 2013 found less than 5 miles from where he vanished

    Human skeletal remains found deep in a wooded area of Pennsylvania has been identified by authorities as belonging to Christopher Story, a man who suddenly and mysteriously went missing almost 10 years ago. Christopher Story was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on August 11, 2013, at his residence in New Castle, Pennsylvania -- a town located just over 50 miles north of Pittsburgh. “He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, a dark ball cap, and black shoes,” read the FBI missing person’s statement released in 2013.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused of Raping Their Own Allied Troops

    Marko Djurica/ReutersGAROUA-BOULAÏ, Cameroon—Kolimba* and Bissafi* were with about a dozen of their colleagues from the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA), the armed forces of the Central African Republic (CAR), at a military base in the northeastern town of Béloko when armed men attacked around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21.The attackers, from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)—a fusion of major rebel groups in CAR—destroyed dozens of vehicles, burned fuel stocks and razed a nearby customs office

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son

    A jury has found disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife and younger son at the family's property in 2021. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday after hearing five weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses -- including Alex Murdaugh himself, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients. Judge Clifton Newman said the court would reconvene Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time for sentencing.

  • Suspected Human Trafficker Andrew Tate Claims He ‘Likely’ Has a Tumor

    INQUAM PHOTOSAndrew Tate, the violent, high-profile, virulently misogynistic pro-Trump social media influencer currently imprisoned and under investigation by Romanian authorities due to allegations of organized crime, rape, and operating a human trafficking ring, told the Daily Mail through a spokesperson on Friday that he has “a dark spot on his lung” that’s “most likely a tumor,” and that these alleged health woes must “not be taken lightly.” Doctors caring for Tate, whose most recent appeal

  • 'Is this a girlboss thing?': Reitmans name change is getting mixed internet reactions

    The Montreal-founded clothing retailer is adopting a new name for International Women's Day.

  • TikToker who filmed Nicola Bulley’s body being removed from river is targeted by angry locals

    Curtis Arnold, 34, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, posted a video of Nicola Bulley's body being removed from the River Wyre in Lancashire.

  • Baby's body found in plastic bag in shed during search for Constance Marten's newborn

    The body of a baby found in the search for Constance Marten's newborn was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a shed, as it was revealed the infant had been named Victoria.