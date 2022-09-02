Tanya Pardazi: TikTok star dies in Toronto parachute tragedy

The TikTok star had a large social media following (ryestnya / Instagram)

A 21-year-old former Miss Canada semi-finalist died after failing to release her parachute in time, it has been reported.

Tanya Pardazi, a Toronto University student, was said to have been taking part in her first solo jump skydive on Saturday in Innisfil, Ontario.

The Mail Online reported on Friday that she released the parachute at an altitude too low for it to inflate to the extent needed to make a safe landing.

She was rushed for treatment with critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Skydive Toronto, the facility in charge, said in a statement: “The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends.”

Staff are assisting a South Simcoe Police Service investigation into her death.

Ms Pardazi had a large and loyal following on TikTok with more than 100,000 subscribers - where she posted under the name Philosatea.

Fans followed her journey as a model and influencer, following her time in the pageant in 2017 when she made it to the semi finals.

“I literally cannot believe she’s gone,” one wrote. “I’ve never met her but she’s been a huge inspiration for me.”

Another TikTok user said: “U were such an insightful person. So much wisdom left with you. Thank u for sharing as much as u could [sic].”