Tanya Fear: British actress reported missing in LA

Tanya Fear in 2017

British actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

Fear, who appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who, was last seen on Thursday, according to her friends and family.

They are urging people to use the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media to help gather information about the 31-year-old's disappearance.

The actress's manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News she was fine when he last saw her a week ago.

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," he said.

"We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Fear appeared alongside Jodie Whittaker in 2018 Doctor Who episode Arachnids in the UK

The actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, has also appeared in TV's Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders. She was seen in the movie Kick-Ass 2 and had recently started doing stand-up comedy.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a missing persons report was filed for her on Thursday, 9 September.

According to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is described as being run by her family, the actress was last seen at Trader Joe's grocery store on Santa Monica Boulevard.

