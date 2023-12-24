Tanning Water Will Give Your Skin a Natural-Looking Glow

Self-tanners are having their day in the sun. Bronzed beauty may be back (aka latte makeup and ‘70s beauty), but sun damage is certainly not—and this is where products like tanning water shine. “Spray and self-tanning is the only safe way to give your skin that sun-kissed appearance,” says bespoke tanning expert James Harknett. “Skin looks smoother, even, and well-nourished creating confidence in body and mind. Many of my clients' feedback [is] that they use less make-up after applying a tan, as they already have a more enriched look.”

With that in mind, let’s talk tanning water, aka the simplest way to get that sought-after goddess glow.







Meet Our Expert

James Harknett is a bespoke tanning expert who is based in London.

Jules Von Hep is the founder of skin-care and tanning brand Isle of Paradise.







What Is Tanning Water?

Those new to the world of faux tans may find tanning water to be the most approachable at-home option. “A tanning water is a super lightweight tanning application that is normally filled with skin-kind ingredients,” says Harknett. “It can be misted onto the skin and dries in minutes.”

Most self-tanners contain sugar fructose, or DHA, an active ingredient that interacts with dead skin cells to create a staining, or “browning” effect. But, as noted by Harknett, tanning waters also tend to feature popular skin-care ingredients like hyaluronic acid, natural oils, and more, offering nourishing benefits in addition to a tint. Plus, it won’t clog your pores.

Consider tanning water a slightly more palatable alternative to long-loved tanning mousse. “The results from self-tanning water and self-tanning mousse are essentially the same, just in different formats,” explains Jules Von Hep, founder of skincare and tanning brand Isle of Paradise. The results may be similar, but the application process is decidedly different.

“Tanning mousse has dominated the market for over 23 years and is a fluffy foam that you work into the skin. It can feel heavier than a [tanning] water, and takes a little longer to dry,” says Harknett. “Most mousse self-tanners contain a bronzer guide color, which helps you see where you are applying but needs to be rinsed after several hours to reveal the finished glow. Tanning waters dry fast and don’t have a residue.” This means that accidentally transferring your tan to clothing or bed linens is far less likely with tanning water.

How to Use Tanning Water

Using tanning water may be as simple as spritz-and-spread, but you should always start by prepping your canvas. “It’s best to spritz your tanning water on clear exfoliated skin, ideally after a cold shower,” says Harknett, who recommends laying down a towel in the bathroom, and, if you’re tanning your entire body, covering the feet with a washcloth so so excess mist doesn’t over-tan your feet as it collects. Before applying your tanning water, moisturize naturally dry areas of the skin like your ankles, knees, and elbows.

Time to tan! “Spray one area at a time and then smooth into the skin for a fast dry finish,” says Harknett, advising clients to spritz generously before working the product in with circular motions towards the hands and wrists. “Blend a much lighter spritz of water towards your feet and hands—less is always more on the more delicate, less fleshy parts of the skin.”







Tips

For facial tanning, simply mist over the skin as you would a toner. (Fun fact: According to Harknett, tanning water is safe to apply under or even over makeup for a subtle touch of bronze.)









There’s no need to rinse, but be sure to allow a few minutes for a full dry. And finally: “Wipe your palms and in between fingers and nails to remove excess tan and ensure the final color looks natural,” says Von Hep.

How Long You'll See Results

Tanning water may not last as long as a real tan, but its skin-boosting formula and easy application mean that it’s a buildable option for keeping your glow going. “In terms of how long it lasts, this all depends on your skin type as we shed at different rates,” says Von Hep. “Some of us shower twice a day, some of us swim—there are different factors that will make any tan last on the skin.” That said, he estimates that the effects of your tanning water will last, on average, for five to seven s.



