Tanning is deadly, not sexy – I’ll never sunbathe again

There are dark murmurings on the beaches that the suntan is back. My old boss at Vogue, Alexandra Shulman, has recently penned an article proclaiming that the tan is back in fashion. But did it ever really go away?

Admittedly, there have been many articles over the past five years announcing its demise. I may have written one myself, based on the ubiquity of luminously pale-limbed celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman on red carpets and even occasionally on beaches.

However, this year it’s the summer of Amanda Holden and various Kardashians, all lusciously oiled and tanned – but this is purely because they have kept up an endless supply of orchestrated bikini moments. So if you’re a tanning refusenik, keep ye the faith. For every picture of a bronzed Liz Hurley, who while on holiday with Sir Elton John posted a daily picture of herself tanning, I raise you the pale and interesting Julianne Moore who didn’t.

Back in the real world, on every beach or pool terrace in 2023, you’ll find both sun goddesses and sun refuseniks – we all know enough about the perils of sun exposure to have made up our own minds by now.

But just in case you were wondering whether a new generation of super-SPFs has made the “safe tan” a reality, here’s Dr Fiona McCarthy, an oncologist, skin specialist and co-founder of The Bronte Clinic: “There’s no such thing as a “safe tan” as a tan in itself is a sign of skin damage,” she says. “Exposure to UV radiation results in an increase in the skin pigment (called melanin) and this is what causes the colour change in your skin. Once skin is exposed to UV radiation, the increased melanin production by the body is an attempt at protecting the skin from further damage.”

If that doesn’t have you scuttling for the shade, nothing will. And that’s the issue. Nothing – not knowledge, reason or canyon-sized wrinkles – will deter the Truly, Madly Tanned. As Shulman notes on her Instagram feed, a tan (and the process of tanning) makes you feel good.

The Gwyneth Tan: expensive, acquired over weeks at Martha’s Vineyard with perfectly placed freckles

Even I know this – and I never sunbathe. Not because I’m saintly but because I’m allergic. Even a middling British summer’s day can bring me out in a neck-to-toe Rash From Hell that’s so itchy it makes me want to rip my skin off. That’s why you’ll find me shade-bathing in a sunhat and a linen shirt – and, in the sea, a rash vest. I still love the sun – I just enjoy it from the sidelines.

If I can feel the irresistible draw of the sun, anyone can. Linda Wells, the brilliant beauty writer, recently interviewed some tanorexics and discovered the addiction is real. There is (some) evidence that exposure to the sun increases endorphins in the skin and possibly (although evidence for this is contradictory) in the blood and ultimately the brain. “Those with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) produce too much melatonin (the hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycles) and not enough serotonin (the ‘happiness’ hormone) when they’re bereft of UV light,” Dr Shadi Kourosh, an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, told Wells. “And that makes them feel … tired and depressed [when they’re not exposed to sun].”

Nicole Kidman protecting her skin from the sun with a long-sleeve one-piece and flowing white sarong - Matrix Pictures

In an attempt to understand more about tanorexics, Dr Kourosh took brain scans of a group of sun addicts who regularly visited a tanning salon in Dallas. Some of the beds had filters to block the UV light. Interestingly, although they weren’t told which beds were which, the true addicts could sense something was “off” because they weren’t getting their serotonin fix.

Speaking of tanning salons, they’re now banned in Australia, which is years ahead of us in terms of sun awareness. Thanks to decades of government campaigns, most Australians wear hats and, despite slathering on the SPF, maintain a healthy distance from the sun.

Here, we never use enough, or as frequently as we should. Dr McCarthy recommends using SPF 30-50 (with protection against both UVA and UVB radiation). She’s not concerned whether it’s mineral or chemical. Both have improved recently, some mineral ones no longer leave a white trail and there’s a wide selection of reef-friendly ones. What matters, says Dr McCarthy, is that you use them “if you plan to be outside in the sun for longer than 20 minutes. Reapply it every two hours and again after swimming. Consider UV protective swimwear and avoid being exposed between 11 and 3pm.”

Sensible hat: Cate Blanchett at a beach in Port Villa

But you probably know all this. The fact that melanoma rates are still rising – by 140 per cent since 1993 according to Dr McCarthy – suggests humans have a weird, complex relationship with the sun.

What’s frightening is the lag between excessive sun exposure and development of skin cancers.

“We’re the generation who weren’t as careful as we should have been as children and into our 20s so we’re likely to continue to see the rates of all types of skin cancer rise over the next decade,” says Dr McCarthy. “Getting burned five times or more as a child increases your lifetime risk of melanoma by 80 per cent and non melanoma skin cancers by 68 per cent.”

Ouch. I spent many childhood summers on Dorset beaches with minimal sun protection. If I hadn’t developed my sun rash when I was 15, I’d probably be well on my way to a melanoma (like my fair-skinned, sun-worshipping father) and look 10 years older. If tans were rebranded as skin damage, they’d be less desirable but the fact is many of us still think a tan improves the way we look. I’m as susceptible as anyone to this notion. A tan camouflages everything, including thread veins and cellulite.

Then again, there are tans and tans. There’s Love Island Tan (mahogany with undertones of orange, acquired in a hurry, possibly from a booth), Gwyneth Tan (expensive, acquired over weeks at Martha’s Vineyard with perfectly placed freckles) and Blasé Tan (light and biscuity, as seen on Anna Wintour, who isn’t a sunbather but can’t avoid getting a slight glow up from all those tennis sessions). Let’s not forget the Bad, Very Bad Tans (Donald Trump) and the tan which no one has hitherto mentioned – the fake one. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hurley and co weren’t copiously availing themselves of these. They’re surely too skin savvy to do otherwise.

