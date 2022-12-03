Who is Tanner Horner, suspect in kidnapping, murder of Texas 7-year-old Athena Strand?

Amy McDaniel
·1 min read

Authorities on Friday arrested Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx contract driver, and said he is accused of kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old North Texas girl after making a delivery to her home.

Horner, 31, is from the Lake Worth area. He does not appear to have a prior criminal record in Tarrant or Wise counties.

He was being held Friday night in the Wise County Jail on $1.5 million bond and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Athena Strand. Athena’s body was found Friday evening, two days after she was reported missing by her stepmother.

North Texas authorities said the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday evening in Wise County, was found Friday. A FedEx driver has been arrested and faces charges of murder and kidnapping.
Authorities said Horner has confessed to the crime. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin would not speak to any possible motive in the kidnapping and homicide.

Horner’s social media accounts say he has been an Uber driver, is a musician and graduated from Azle High School.

