Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    1/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    2/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    3/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    4/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    5/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    6/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    7/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    8/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur waves his arm attempting to motivate fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    9/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur waves his arm attempting to motivate fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    10/11

    Titans Packers Football

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    11/11

    APTOPIX Titans Packers Football

    Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur waves his arm attempting to motivate fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
STEVE MEGARGEE
·3 min read

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.

Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

The Titans improved to 10-2 when playing on short rest under coach Mike Vrabel. Green Bay (4-7) has lost six of seven.

Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, a 14-yarder to close the first quarter and an 8-yarder in the third quarter. That followed Watson’s three-touchdown performance in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Watson became the first Packers rookie since Max McGee in 1954 to have multiple touchdown catches in consecutive games.

The Packers limited Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to 87 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries — a 3.1-yard average — but the Titans still posted season highs in points and yards (408) by throwing the ball better than usual.

Henry even got into the act by throwing a 3-yard jump pass to Austin Hooper for a touchdown. Hooper scored his first two touchdowns of the season. Treylon Burks, the Titans' rookie first-round pick, had the best game of his young career with seven catches for 111 yards.

Tannehill’s TD passes were a 14-yarder to Dontrell Hilliard and a 16-yarder to Hooper.

Tennessee led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and then dominated the second, running 27 plays to the Packers’ six and outgaining Green Bay 91 yards to 17.

Tennessee started the quarter with a drive that lasted over 10 minutes but didn’t result in any points because Quay Walker stuffed Henry for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the 4. Tennessee had the ball for 18 plays, the Titans’ longest scoreless drive since at least 2000.

But the Titans forced a punt, got the ball back on Green Bay’s 41 and extended their lead to 14-6 on Henry’s 4-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the half. That was the first of three straight touchdown drives for the Titans.

Henry’s rushing TD was his 10th of the season, the fifth straight season he’s reached that mark. The only other players to have at least 10 touchdown runs in five straight seasons are LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, Shaun Alexander and Michael Turner.

Watson's second touchdown of the night helped Green Bay narrow Tennessee's advantage to 20-17 late in the third quarter, but the Packers' offense did nothing the rest of the game.

The Titans extended the lead and scored their first fourth-quarter touchdown of the season when Hooper opened the period with his 16-yard catch from Tannehill. The play was originally ruled an incompletion but got overturned on replay.

INJURIES

Titans DL Denico Autry left with a knee injury in the third quarter. Titans CB Kristian Fulton left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Packers LB Quay Walker injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter.

The Titans were missing C Ben Jones (concussion), K Randy Bullock (right calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder) and CB Elijah Molden (groin). Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) missed a third straight game and Packers WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) sat out a second straight game.

HONORING BUTLER

The Packers saluted 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Leroy Butler during a halftime ceremony that included the unveiling of his name on the Lambeau Field facade. Butler was a four-time All-Pro who played for the Packers from 1990-2001 and spent his entire career in Green Bay.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host Cincinnati on Nov. 27.

Packers: At Philadelphia in a night game on Nov. 27.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season. Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro's ro

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scan

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew