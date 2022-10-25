Tanker truck ablaze on I-95 in Delray Beach leaves three critically injured, officials say

Four people are injured, three critically, after an overturned tanker truck was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon — shutting down a stretch of I-95 in both directions.

The accident, which occurred at around 1:15 p.m. just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange going northbound, sent a fourth person to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Delray Fire Rescue.

At least two vehicles were involved, Delray Fire spokesperson Dani Moschella said. Fuel from the tanker also seeped into the southbound lanes, causing a second blaze.

The fires were extinguished shortly thereafter, Moschella said. I-95 remains shut down between Atlantic Avenue and Linton Boulevard. Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

Delray Beach Fire, Palm Beach County Fire,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.