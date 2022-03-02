UK dockers vow not to unload tankers carrying Russian oil and gas

Rob Davies
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Angry dockers have vowed not to unload cargoes of Russian oil and gas, as it emerged that shipments were en route to British ports because of an apparent loophole in a government ban and could even be used to heat UK homes.

The government imposed a ban on Russian vessels docking in the UK on Tuesday, in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said that UK ports would refuse access to “all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever”.

However, the Department for Transport confirmed the ban did not cover the origin of cargo, including oil and gas that may ultimately have been bought from Russian state-owned entities.

On Wednesday, it emerged that at least two ships containing Russian oil and gas were due to dock in the UK.

About 180 members of the trade union Unison said they did not want to touch cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) believed to be on the way from Russia.

Unison said two LNG tankers, the Fedor Litke and the Boris Vilkitskiy, were on their way with Russian gas, and were due to unload at the Isle of Grain terminal, near London, on Sunday. The ship tracking website MarineTraffic appeared to show the Fedor Litke had turned around, while the Boris Vilkitskiy was sailing south, off the west coast of Norway.

Both ships are owned by the Greek firm Dynagas but the owner of the cargoes was not publicly disclosed. The Boris Vilkitskiy is managed by Yamal LNG OAO, a Russian company.

A well-placed source told the Guardian that at least one of the ships is carrying LNG purchased by British Gas owner Centrica, which vowed to cut off supply lines from its Russian state-owned partner Gazprom earlier this week.

A Centrica spokesperson said it was “also in discussions with the government about how to handle any LNG shipments which are already in transit”.

If the LNG were to be loaded at Grain and delivered to Centrica, which owns British Gas, it could end up heating British homes.

Unison called on Shapps to expand the ban to prevent the two ships from docking at the Isle of Grain terminal, which is operated by the power networks company National Grid in the Thames estuary.

“The workers at the National Grid terminal don’t want to touch the cargo given the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine,” said the union’s Matt Lay. “These staff are determined to show their support for the Ukrainian people and uphold the sanctions imposed against Russia.”

On Tuesday, as the law banning Russian ships from British ports was being passed, a third ship, the Pluto, was moored at Milford Haven in south Wales and was scheduled to dock next in Derry.

According to MarineTraffic, the 184 metre-long vessel was under way in the Irish Sea on Wednesday evening, with a scheduled arrival time at the city’s docks, known as Foyle Port, of 8pm.

Support local charities

There are several Ukrainian charities working on the ground. Sunflower of Peace is a charity that helps paramedics and doctors, and has been fundraising for supplies, which includes first aid medical tactical backpacks.

United Help Ukraine focuses on providing medical supplies and humanitarian aid, and raising awareness of the conflict.

Voices of Children aims to help children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine, providing support through art therapy, psychologists, video storytelling and a number of other methods.

The British Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal to help Ukraine. The charity will be updating its webpage with news on the work its team is doing, and how support will be used to help people.

Support local journalism

English-language news outlets based in the country, such as Kyiv Independent and the New Voice of Ukraine, are covering developments on the ground as the conflict unfolds, using local journalists. The Kyiv Independent says it was created by journalists in order to defend editorial independence. This site on Twitter covers many local journalists in Ukraine.

Write to your local MP

This can be a way to lobby the British government to place further sanctions on the Russian government and its associates. You can get in touch with your local MP via email or post to their constituency address. Instructions on how to get in touch can be found on parliament.uk.

The Guardian understands that Foyle Port expects to receive the vessel and does not believe the ban covers the Pluto. The vessel is bringing crude oil from Primorsk terminal, near St Petersburg, which accounts for 30% of oil exports from the country.

Colum Eastwood, the MP for Foyle, said: “This vessel, which contains Russian goods cargo, is not welcome and should not be allowed to make land in Derry.

“It runs contrary to the spirit of the sanctions which have been introduced to bring pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to end the outrageous invasion of Ukraine.

“The people of Derry stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are enduring unimaginable suffering at the hands of Putin’s forces. I have been in touch with the Port to offer assistance through my office to ensure that the spirit of the sanctions are upheld and that the vessel is prevented from docking in Derry.”

MarineTraffic data says the Pluto is owned by Tufton Oceanic Ltd, a company based in London but owned via a Cyprus entity.

On Monday, Shapps, wrote: “The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account.

“In these circumstances the Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.”

The Pluto is registered with the Marshall Islands and flies the Pacific archipelago’s flag.

The Guardian has approached National Grid, Dynagas, Foyle Port and Tufton Oceanic for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Put Ukrainian refugees in oligarchs’ London houses, Lviv mayor says

    Put Ukrainian refugees in oligarchs’ London houses, Lviv mayor says. In interview with Guardian, Andriy Sadovyi also calls for Nato countries to establish immediate no-fly zone over Ukraine . Russia-Ukraine crisis: live news

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Oilers' Brendan Perlini found out from his mom that he got waived

    Tough news to have to hear from your mom.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben