Police Responding To Possible Oil Tanker Hijacking Off The Coast Of Isle Of Wight

Police have confirmed an incident on board a vessel off the Isle of Wight following reports of an attempted hijacking of an oil tanker.

The incident is reported to have taken place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

Coastguard & Police helicopter circling over the tanker pic.twitter.com/aqWp5JfaZf — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) October 25, 2020

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight.

“We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

