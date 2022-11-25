Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022: Featuring American Railcar Industries, Caterpillar, Greenbrier, Japan Oil Transportation & More

Company Logo

Global Tank Wagons Market

Global Tank Wagons Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022: By Protection Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global tank wagons market is expected to grow from $63.4 billion in 2021 to $69.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The market is expected to grow to $85.8 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.



The main types of tank wagons covered in this report are pressurized railroad tank cars and general-purpose or non-pressurized tank cars. The pressurized railroad tank car was designed to carry chemicals and petroleum products efficiently and safely. It is also segmented by protection type into insulated and non-insulated and by application into crude oil, ethanol, liquefied gases, biofuels, milk, chemicals, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tank wagons market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the tank wagons market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increased demand for liquid and gases as a raw material in residential and petrochemicals sectors that use railways as one of the modes of transportation is contributing to the growth of the tank wagon market. This upswing in need is due to lockdown and ban on traveling which has happened worldwide. For instance, according to the Facts Global Energy (FGE) data, India is expected to buy 15.8 million tons of LPG from abroad in the 2020 year which is 9% more than in 2019. Furthermore, FGE has also estimated that the Asia region will buy 67-69.5 million tons of gas from abroad in 2020, which will be 1-3% more than that of 2019. Due increase in the need for PPE kits and cooking at home is causing a rise in demand for liquid and gas which is fulfilled with help of tank wagons to carry tons of these materials, thus driving the tank wagon market.



The increased rate of accidents due to the high speed of railways is expected to limit the growth of the tank wagon market. These high accident rates can hamper the service provided by the rail tank wagons and also loss of economy and fuel. For instance, in June 2020, in Andhra Pradesh, a state in India, tank wagons carrying oil got derailed due to high speed and caught fire which caused huge combustion of the oil. In February 2020, in Canada, a train with 19 wagons carrying dangerous goods got derailed due to high speed causing an explosive fire. This led to the imposition of trains carrying hazardous goods. Thus, a rise in accidents is hampering the revenues generated for the tank wagons market.



The launch of the internet of things (IoT) to fast-track the safety and compliance of rail tanks have created immense demand in the tank wagons market. The Internet of Things (IoT) empowers rail administrators to use internet-connected communication devices installed across infrastructure and rolling stock to increase safety. Moreover, there are many apps such as the safety lock app, terminal automation app, and anti-roll-away apps rolled out by TCS to digitalize the tank wagons.

Story continues

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Tank Pressure Type: Pressurized Railraod tank car; General Purpose or Non-Pressurized tank car

2) By Protection Type: Insulated; Non-insulated

3) By Application: Crude Oil; Ethanol; Liquefied Gases; Bio Fuels; Milk; Chemicals; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Tank Wagons Market Characteristics



3. Tank Wagons Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tank Wagons



5. Tank Wagons Market Size And Growth



6. Tank Wagons Market Segmentation



7. Tank Wagons Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Tank Wagons Market



9. China Tank Wagons Market



10. India Tank Wagons Market



11. Japan Tank Wagons Market



12. Australia Tank Wagons Market



13. Indonesia Tank Wagons Market



14. South Korea Tank Wagons Market



15. Western Europe Tank Wagons Market



16. UK Tank Wagons Market



17. Germany Tank Wagons Market



18. France Tank Wagons Market



19. Eastern Europe Tank Wagons Market



20. Russia Tank Wagons Market



21. North America Tank Wagons Market

22. USA Tank Wagons Market



23. South America Tank Wagons Market



24. Brazil Tank Wagons Market



25. Middle East Tank Wagons Market



26. Africa Tank Wagons Market



27. Tank Wagons Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Tank Wagons Market



29. Tank Wagons Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

American Railcar Industries Inc.

GATX

National Steel Car

The Greenbrier Companies

Trinity Industries Inc.

Vertex Railcar

Union Tank Car Company

American-Rails

Chongqing ChagnZheng Heavy Industry

TrinityRail Products

Caterpillar

Japan Oil Transportation.

Kelso Technologies inc.

OmBesco Limited

Procor Limited

VTG Aktiengesellschaft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w82lq0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



