The Tank Tiger and Validere partner to integrate Tank Tiger opportunities within the Validere Edge platform

HOUSTON and CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Validere , a leading data intelligence platform for oil and gas, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with commodities clearinghouse and terminal broker, The Tank Tiger.

Under the partnership, Validere clients will be able to see relevant Tank Tiger opportunities for their volumes within the Validere Edge platform. Integration of these opportunities will accelerate the identification of solutions for Validere clients and when interested they can then work with Tank Tiger to proceed. This will in turn increase usage of the Tank Tiger platform. Tank Tiger clients will also now be able to get rapid assessments for complex quality considerations such as tracking line fill, heel quality and commingling considerations.

"This integration will expand the market for our clients as Validere is connected into multiple volumes and qualities across North America. The Validere technical focus on quality is also a natural fit for clients of ours dealing with commingling, line fill concerns, and tank heels. They can now quickly connect with Validere for these solutions to improve tank operations" said Steven Barsamian of Tank Tiger.

"We're thrilled to partner with Tank Tiger. Connecting our clients to their storage platform is very well aligned with our vision for increasingly efficient energy supply chains through data" said Nouman Ahmad, Validere CEO.

About Validere

Validere is a data intelligence platform for oil and gas product-quality. Validere is the only software that provides real-time visibility into the composition (quality) of oil & gas. Its insights guide industry participants to capture operational efficiencies and identify the highest-margin trading options. Validere is transforming the world's largest supply chain by making critical product quality data available, accessible, and actionable. Over 50 of North America's leading energy companies rely on Validere's insights to enhance operational and trading margins and reduce waste and emissions.

About The Tank Tiger

The Tank Tiger aims to connect buyers and sellers of terminaling services and midstream logistical assets across the globe. The Tank Tiger acts as an intermediary clearinghouse, where it can provide anonymity on both sides of the storage transaction until the affected parties are connected. This capability brings a credible presence to the undernourished brokering requirement in the growing tank storage marketplace.

