Tangerine Bank's Winning Streak Continues, Coming in at #1 among Midsize Banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the Ninth Year in a Row

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Marking its ninth-straight win, Tangerine Bank ranks #1 in customer satisfaction among midsize banks as part of the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study*. Based on responses from thousands of banking customers across Canada on their satisfaction with Canadian banks, Tangerine scored top marks among mid-size banks in the following factor categories:

Tangerine Bank (CNW Group/Tangerine)

Products / Fees

New Account Opening

Channel Activities (including both mobile and online)

Communication / Advice

Scroll to continue with content Ad





"We're incredibly proud to receive this honour again this year. It's the type of feedback and recognition we strive for day in and day out at Tangerine," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We are constantly dialed into Client feedback and can attribute this #1 ranking to our Clients – receiving and listening to their feedback helps us deliver a simple and frictionless everyday banking experience."

Tangerine makes banking flexible and simple, offering products and services that are innovative, with fair fees and now award-winning customer satisfaction.

Here's what you can expect when banking with Tangerine Bank:

Accessible everyday banking – With Savings Accounts, no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, RSPs, GICs, TFSAs and Investment Funds, plus Mortgages and other lending products, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Tangerine Clients also have free unlimited access to 3,500 Scotiabank® ABMs across Canada.

Digital banking at its best – As Canada's leading digital bank, our Clients can bank with us 24/7 online, through our Mobile Banking app, by phone and through Secure Chat. Most banking transactions can be completed online or by smartphone including:

Viewing Account balances, transaction history, and Tangerine Credit Card Account information

Setting up a new Account

Sending money for free using Interac e-Transfer ® *

Adding Orange Alerts in order to receive notifications on Account activity





Story continues

Innovative features – Tangerine offers a range of simple digital features that aim to help Clients achieve their financial goals on their own terms:

Saving up for something big? With our 'Goals' feature, it's a breeze to create specific financial goals, set up regular contributions and receive real-time progress updates.

The 'Left to Spend' feature tracks regular expenses like car payments or insurance and shows how much disposable income is "left to spend" each month.

Set simple 'Money Rules' to move, manage and save money without even thinking about it.





Peace of mind – Tangerine has a solid track record, with 23 years under our belt. We're also owned by Scotiabank®, one of Canada's largest banks. Plus, deposits made into your Tangerine Chequing Account and Savings Accounts are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) insurance.

Support when you need it – You can reach us 24/7 by phone, or online and on our Mobile Banking app through Secure Chat. Clients can also browse our FAQs online and on mobile, or check out our Forward Thinking blog for tips and resources on managing your money.

*For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

® Registered trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

®* Interac e-Transfer is a registered trade-mark of Interac Corp. Used under license.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/07/c9400.html