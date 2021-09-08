Tangerang: At least 41 dead after fire breaks out in Indonesian jail

Police are now gathered at the Tangerang prison

At least 41 have died after a fire broke out at an Indonesian prison on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.

The blaze happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Tangerang jail, when most of the prisoners were asleep.

There were 122 inmates at Block C, the prison block affected, when the fire broke out. Altogether, the prison housed around 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600-person capacity.

The prison block housed inmates held for drug-related offences.

Dozens more people are said to be injured, with some in the ICU.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, though the spokeswoman of Indonesian correctional institutions said this was yet to be confirmed and would be investigated further.