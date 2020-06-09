Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Surges: Stock Moves 7.1% Higher

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 42.6% in the past one-month time frame.



The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Tanger Factory Outlet currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

