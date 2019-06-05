Tander TCR Australia Audi unveiled

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner is set to make a one-off start in the new series this weekend, driving one of two freshly-landed Audi RS 3s for Melbourne Performance Centre.

The deal comes as part of an ongoing relationship between Tander and the customer Audi squad, which has included a number of Bathurst 12 Hour starts, with the car set to run a striking blue and orange Audi Sport livery.

Tander, who has never raced a front-wheel-drive car before, is set to shake the Audi down this afternoon ahead of opening practice tomorrow.

“The new Audi that I’m driving at Phillip Island looks fantastic. The blue and orange really stands out,” said Tander.

“It is fantastic to have the continued support for Audi Sport for the event. I’ve enjoyed a growing association with them and it’s great for that to transfer into this new touring car category.

“The shakedown laps this afternoon will be really important. Even though the car is brand-new, it will be ready to go, but it will simply be good for me to get a feel for it before we launch into practice tomorrow.”

This weekend's TCR Australia action will be broadcast live and free by Motorsport.TV.