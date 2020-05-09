Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of July.

Tandem Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.05 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.046 to shareholders. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tandem Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Tandem Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Tandem Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Tandem Group is paying out just 11% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Tandem Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 11% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Tandem Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Tandem Group paid out over the last 12 months.

AIM:TND Historical Dividend Yield May 9th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Tandem Group earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Tandem Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Tandem Group? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Tandem Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Tandem Group is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Tandem Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Tandem Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.