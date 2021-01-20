After Tandav makers agree to implement changes, BJP MP says will further 'strive' for OTT content regulation

The cast and crew of the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav deciding to implement changes is only "one step forward", local BJP MP Manoj Kotak said on Tuesday, adding he will "strive" for regulation of content on OTT platforms.

The Mumbai North-East seat on 16 January wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on Tandav, alleging it ridiculed Hindu deities.

The makers on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities.

At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

In an official statement, the team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. The statement comes amidst multiple FIRs and effigy burning in several parts of the country.

"We have the utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast & crew of Tandav have decided to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter.

"We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

