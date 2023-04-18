Tanco Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TANCO) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

Tanco Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TANCO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 13.7x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Real Estate industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 1.6x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Tanco Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Tanco Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. The P/S ratio is probably high because investors think this strong revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Tanco Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. The amazing performance means it was also able to deliver huge revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 3.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Tanco Holdings Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Tanco Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential continued revenue growth in the future is great enough to warrant an inflated P/S. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tanco Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

