Tana Mongeau Just Wore a Bikini and a Face Mask to the Grocery Store

Photo credit: Instagram

From Seventeen

Just imagine: you're walking through your local supermarket, shopping for fresh mangos, face mask in place, and you look over and see Tana Mongeau's $4M cleavage in the aisle next to you. On Thursday, that was the reality for a lucky, lucky few.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yesterday, YouTuber Tana Mongeau went quarantine grocery shopping. She wore a protective face mask and perused piles of fresh veggies. A basic like me, would have worn social distancing sweats for the outing. But even during quarantine, Tana's gotta Tana. The vlogger spiced up everyone's afternoon shopping trip, strutting around the produce section wearing a face mask and a strappy bikini. Total Tana move.

Photo credit: Instagram

Though she loves a good butt selfie, Tana did wear pants to the store. I mean, it was a matter of public safety – cause hearts would have STOPPED, amiright?!

Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram

Even though things are scary, this look sends a very important message that I think we all need to hear right now: hot girl summer isn't cancelled, being extra isn't cancelled.

Follow Kelsey on Instagram!

You Might Also Like