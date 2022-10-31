Tamron Hall Transforms Into the Little Mermaid for Her Talk Show's 'Magical Moment' Halloween Episode

Tamron Hall is taking her talk show under the sea for Halloween.

On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality, 52, will transform into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

"I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE. "It took my breath away! Then, I saw all of the videos posted online of kids celebrating. I knew I had to dive right in, no pun intended, and support this magical moment. Halloween is my favorite holiday because it's all about fantasy and imagination. We can be anything we want, including mermaids!"

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Hall introduces herself to the audience after floating down to the set.

"Happy Halloween! Welcome to our Halloween Under The Sea. If you haven't guessed, I'm Ariel Hall and I'm celebrating Disney's new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, coming out in May," she shares. "And I've decided to visit the Tam Fam but I haven't come alone. Come on out. Little mermaids from all over the sea wanted to know what all the fuss was about above water."

"Tam Fam, please help me welcome my little mermaids," she says before individually introducing each adorable princess.

The talk show host then explains that she and the girls took inspiration from Bailey, 22, in transforming into their own versions of the Little Mermaid.

"Have you ever seen anything so wonderful in your entire life. You guys look magical," she shares. "We were mer-made for each other and of course, we're all inspired by the excitement over who is playing the newest Disney princess in the underwater fairytale, Halle Bailey!"

"When the trailer for Disney's live action remake was released last month, it was monumental — millions around the world were watching as Halle emerged as the first Black Ariel proving in a world of imagination and fantasy, mermaids came in all colors," she continued.

The sneak peek concluded with Hall joking that "people on land sure have a lot of time to watch TV" after the film's trailer was viewed more than 212 million times.

Hall will also welcome actress Jodi Benson, who voiced the original character over 30 years ago, on Monday's episode.

Benson shares her excitement for Bailey to join the legacy of The Little Mermaid on the show, saying, "Halle has just done an amazing job and we are so proud of her and we are so thrilled about this live action movie. We're beside ourselves with excitement."

Benson will also show off her singing chops for an impromptu performance of The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World."

Earlier this month, Hall joined Spice Girl Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm to a version of "Wannabe."

"My audition for when the Spice Girls have another tour. 🇬🇧💙🎤 Friday vibes at @tamronhallshow with the one and only Sporty Spice @melaniecmusic! #tamfam" the host wrote in the caption.