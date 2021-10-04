‘Tamron Hall Show’ Appoints Quiana Burns as Interim Executive Producer

Quiana Burns, the top producer of the weekend broadcasts of “Good Morning America” will take oversight of the syndicated “Tamron Hall Show” on an interim basis as the show’s previous producer leaves for a new deal with ABC Entertainment.

Candi Carter, who has been executive producer of Hall’s program since March of last year, will focus on a first-look development deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. Carter had previously been a top producer at ABC News’ “The View” and was the second executive producer of “Tamron Hall,” following Bill Geddie, one of the founders of “The View.” Burns will retain oversight of weekend “GMA” and will return to the program once a new permanent “Tamron Hall” producer is hired.

More from Variety

ABC News took control of “Tamron Hall” in late August, expanding a daytime portfolio that also includes “The View” and an early-afternoon hour of “GMA.” But the daytime shows are providing some challenges to managers of the news division. Carter’s departure appears to be abrupt and unexpected, and ABC News recently had to grapple with an on-air gaffe at “The View” during which producers had to pull Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin off set during a live studio segment because of positive coronavirus tests done in advance of a visit from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Burns and Tamron Hall have worked together in the past. The two have a professional relationship that dates back to previous roles at MSNBC.

More to come….

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.